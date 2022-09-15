NFL Week 2 injury rundown: Alvin Kamara, Mac Jones among notable players who didn’t practice on Thursday
As they prepare for their second game of the 2022 regular season, several NFL teams practiced Thursday without a marquee player. Rest assured that fans of opposing Week 2 teams, as well as Fantasy football owners across the country, were dialed into Thursday’s injury reports, with Sunday’s games just around the corner.
Teams that are playing on Sunday will issue their final injury report on Friday before posting their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Following Wednesday’s initial injury reports, here is a rundown of several notable players who did not practice on Thursday.
Mac Jones
New England’s second-year quarterback missed practice due to illness. Jones has also been dealing with a back injury that he sustained during the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. Jones was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice. He is in line to start Sunday’s game against the Steelers assuming that he bounces back from his current illness.
Alvin Kamara
The Saints’ Pro Bowl running back was held out of Thursday’s practice as he continues to deal with a rib ailment. Kamara was limited during Wednesday’s practice. Kamara’s Friday status may determine whether or not he will take the field for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.
Mike Evans
Evans didn’t practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a calf injury. Evans was seen wearing tape on his lower left leg during Wednesday’s practice. While Coach Todd Bowels downplayed it on Wednesday, Evans’ injury was significant enough for him to miss Thursday’s practice.
Michael Pittman
The Colts’ wideout missed practice Thursday with a quad injury. Pittman was a limited participant on Wednesday, three days after having a big day during the Colts’ season-opening tie in Houston. Pittman’s absence Thursday appears to have been more out of precaution heading into Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.
D’Andre Swift
Detroit’s third-year running back missed a second consecutive practice with an ankle injury. Despite the missed practice time, Swift told ESPN on Thursday that he will “most definitely” be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.