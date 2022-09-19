NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Los Angeles Rams 31, Atlanta Falcons 27 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Los Angeles Rams survived a late comeback from the Atlanta Falcons, winning 31-27. The Falcons almost pulled off a 28-3 comeback, which would’ve been a full-circle moment from their Super Bowl 51 loss to the New England Patriots.

Ultimately, Los Angeles survived, improving its record to 1-1 while Atlanta falls to 0-2.

Offensive spotlight: Rams WR Cooper Cup is picking up right where he left off last season. Last week against the Buffalo Bills, he recorded 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Sunday against the Falcons, he caught 11 of his 14 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns while also losing a fumble.

Defensive spotlight: Rams LB Bobby Wagner lived around the football against the Falcons, finishing with six tackles, two tackles for loss/no-gain and a sack. He currently has an 85.1 grade on first review, which would be his highest-graded game since 2020.

Rookie spotlight: Falcons first-rounder Drake London caught the first touchdown of his career against the Rams from four yards out. They finished the day with 8 catches on 11 targets for 86 yards and the score. They also caught a two-point conversion.

Offensive line spotlight: Last week, the Rams allowed a league-leading 23 pressures to the Bills on 50 pass-blocking snaps. The Rams Offensive line made major improvements this week, allowing only two pressures on 36 pass-blocking snaps to the Falcons. Those two pressures were allowed by left tackle Joseph Noteboommeaning Rob Havenstein, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton and Alaric Jackson had a clean sheet.

Box Score

Passing

Atlanta Falcons Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Marcus Mariota 4:44 p.m 17 / 26 196 7.5 2 2 Los Angeles Rams Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Matthew Stafford 20.88 27 of 36 272 7.6 3 2

Rushing

Atlanta Falcons Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Marcus Mariota 4:44 p.m 6 16 2.7 0 Cordarrelle Patterson 4.1 10 41 4.1 0 Tyler Allgeier 3 10 30 3 0 Caleb Huntley 0.3 1 3 3 0 Los Angeles Rams Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Darrell Henderson Jr. 10.7 10 47 4.7 1 Cam Akers 8.2 15 44 2.9 0 Brandon Powell -1 1 -26 -26 0

Receiving

Atlanta Falcons Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Drake London 24.6 12 8 86 7.2 1 Olamide Zaccheaus 10.1 2 2 21 10.5 1 KhaDarel Hodge 7.7 3 2 57 19 0 Cordarrelle Patterson 4.1 1 0 0 0 0 Kyle Pitts 3.9 3 2 19 6.3 0 Avery Williams 1.6 1 1 6 6 0 Parker Hesse 1.5 1 1 5 5 0 Bryan Edwards 1.2 2 1 2 1 0 Los Angeles Rams Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Cooper Cup 35.8 14 11 108 7.7 2 Allen Robinson II 15.3 5 4 53 10.6 1 Tyler Higbee 14.1 9 7 71 7.9 0 Cam Akers 8.2 3 2 18 6 0 Ben Skowronek 3.6 3 2 16 5.3 0 Brandon Powell -1 1 1 6 6 0

