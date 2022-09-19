NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Los Angeles Rams 31, Atlanta Falcons 27 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics
The Los Angeles Rams survived a late comeback from the Atlanta Falcons, winning 31-27. The Falcons almost pulled off a 28-3 comeback, which would’ve been a full-circle moment from their Super Bowl 51 loss to the New England Patriots.
Ultimately, Los Angeles survived, improving its record to 1-1 while Atlanta falls to 0-2.
Offensive spotlight: Rams WR Cooper Cup is picking up right where he left off last season. Last week against the Buffalo Bills, he recorded 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Sunday against the Falcons, he caught 11 of his 14 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns while also losing a fumble.
Defensive spotlight: Rams LB Bobby Wagner lived around the football against the Falcons, finishing with six tackles, two tackles for loss/no-gain and a sack. He currently has an 85.1 grade on first review, which would be his highest-graded game since 2020.
Rookie spotlight: Falcons first-rounder Drake London caught the first touchdown of his career against the Rams from four yards out. They finished the day with 8 catches on 11 targets for 86 yards and the score. They also caught a two-point conversion.
Offensive line spotlight: Last week, the Rams allowed a league-leading 23 pressures to the Bills on 50 pass-blocking snaps. The Rams Offensive line made major improvements this week, allowing only two pressures on 36 pass-blocking snaps to the Falcons. Those two pressures were allowed by left tackle Joseph Noteboommeaning Rob Havenstein, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton and Alaric Jackson had a clean sheet.
Box Score
Passing
|Atlanta Falcons
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Marcus Mariota
|4:44 p.m
|17 / 26
|196
|7.5
|2
|2
|Los Angeles Rams
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Matthew Stafford
|20.88
|27 of 36
|272
|7.6
|3
|2
Rushing
|Atlanta Falcons
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Marcus Mariota
|4:44 p.m
|6
|16
|2.7
|0
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|4.1
|10
|41
|4.1
|0
|Tyler Allgeier
|3
|10
|30
|3
|0
|Caleb Huntley
|0.3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Los Angeles Rams
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|10.7
|10
|47
|4.7
|1
|Cam Akers
|8.2
|15
|44
|2.9
|0
|Brandon Powell
|-1
|1
|-26
|-26
|0
Receiving
|Atlanta Falcons
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Drake London
|24.6
|12
|8
|86
|7.2
|1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|10.1
|2
|2
|21
|10.5
|1
|KhaDarel Hodge
|7.7
|3
|2
|57
|19
|0
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|4.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kyle Pitts
|3.9
|3
|2
|19
|6.3
|0
|Avery Williams
|1.6
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|Parker Hesse
|1.5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Bryan Edwards
|1.2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Los Angeles Rams
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Cooper Cup
|35.8
|14
|11
|108
|7.7
|2
|Allen Robinson II
|15.3
|5
|4
|53
|10.6
|1
|Tyler Higbee
|14.1
|9
|7
|71
|7.9
|0
|Cam Akers
|8.2
|3
|2
|18
|6
|0
|Ben Skowronek
|3.6
|3
|2
|16
|5.3
|0
|Brandon Powell
|-1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
