NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Detroit Lions 36, Washington Commanders 27 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Detroit Lions had another Shootout this week, this time Emerging victorious. They downed the Washington Commanders by a score of 36-27.

Offensive spotlight: This marked six straight games with a touchdown for Amon-Ra St. Brown, tying a team record, and this is a team that once featured Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson. St. Brown ended up with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a big end-around carry for 58 yards. They gained 3.4 yards per route run.

Defensive spotlight: Aidan Hutchinson had a big day, notching three sacks, all of which came in the first half. The Lions’ pass-rush was combining well to cause problems for Washington, and Hutchinson was the beneficiary of several of those plays. He rushed the passer 37 times in the game to lead the team.

Rookie spotlight: Washington’s first-round Rookie Jahan Dotson once again made a couple of excellent plays, scoring a touchdown and making another excellent grab on his way to 59 yards and four catches from five targets.

Offensive line spotlight: Even with multiple missing starters on the Offensive line, Detroit’s group were able to open up some significant holes and pass block reasonably well. The line allowed two sacks, each from backups starting in place of injured starters, and the Lions rushed for 137 yards before contact.

Box Score

Passing

Detroit Lions Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Jared Goff 26.04 20 of 34 256 7.5 4 0 Washington Commanders Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Carson Wentz 27.78 30 of 46 337 7.3 3 1

Rushing

Washington Commanders Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Carson Wentz 31.78 2 23 11.5 0 18 Curtis Samuel 22.9 1 21 21 0 21 JD McKissic 13.3 3 9 3 0 4 Terry McLaurin 12.2 1 7 7 0 7 Antonio Gibson 12.1 14 28 2 1 8 Detroit Lions Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Amon-Ra St. Brown 42.4 2 68 34 0 58 Jared Goff 26.04 2 -2 -1 0 -1 D’Andre Swift P 16.7 5 56 11.2 0 50 Jamaal Williams 7 12 53 4.4 0 12 Craig Reynolds 3.9 3 16 5.3 0 11

Receiving

Washington Commanders Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Curtis Samuel 22.9 9 7 78 8.7 1 Jahan Dotson 17.9 5 4 59 11.8 1 JD McKissic 13.3 7 7 54 7.7 0 Logan Thomas 12.7 5 3 37 7.4 1 Terry McLaurin 12.2 8 4 75 9.4 0 Antonio Gibson 12.1 4 2 13 3.2 0 John Bates 3.5 3 2 15 5 0 Dax Milne 1.6 1 1 6 6 0 Cam Sims 0 2 0 0 0 0 Detroit Lions Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Amon-Ra St. Brown 42.4 12 9 116 9.7 2 D’Andre Swift P 16.7 5 2 31 6.2 1 Josh Reynolds 12.8 3 3 38 12.7 1 Jamaal Williams 7 1 1 7 7 0 TJ Hockenson 5.6 7 3 26 3.7 0 Craig Reynolds 3.9 1 1 13 13 0 Brock Wright 3.5 1 1 25 25 0 DJ Chark 0 4 0 0 0 0

