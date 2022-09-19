NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Denver Broncos 16, Houston Texans 9 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Denver Broncos got their first win of the season, but it remained far from convincing. They beat the Houston Texans at home, 16-9.

Offensive spotlight: Russell Wilson completed just 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He had multiple big-time throws, but the Broncos offense remains disjointed and prone to shooting itself in the foot. Wilson’s adjusted completion percentage was just 56.0%.

Defensive spotlight: Denver’s pass rush wasn’t coming up with pressure often enough, but they tended to be big plays when they did show up. Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory combined for seven total pressures with one of them being a critical sack by Gregory late in the game.

Rookie spotlight: Rookie cornerback Dereck Stingley Jr., had an eventful day, largely covering Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton In one three-play sequence, Stingley gave up a deep pass interference penalty, was inches away from being beaten for a touchdown in the end zone, and then broke up a touchdown in the end zone. Overall, he gave up four catches for 66 yards and had two pass breakups.

Offensive line spotlight: Denver’s Offensive line held up well throughout the game. As a pass-blocking unit, they allowed just six total pressures and only one lineman allowed more than one in the game. Denver managed almost 150 rushing yards, but a large portion came after contact.

Box Score

Passing
Houston Texans
Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int
Davis Mills 7.18 19 of 38 177 4.7 0 0
Denver Broncos
Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int
Russell Wilson 12.06 14 / 31 219 7.1 1 1
Rushing
Houston Texans
Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long
Dameon Pierce 8.7 15 69 4.6 0 12
Davis Mills 7.18 2 1 0.5 0 2
Jeff Driskel 1 1 10 10 0 10
Denver Broncos
Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long
Courtland Sutton 22.7 1 5 5 0 5
Russell Wilson 12.06 2 3 1.5 0 4
Javonte Williams 9.5 15 75 5 0 17
Melvin Gordon III 6.3 10 47 4.7 0 9
Jerry Jewdy 2.2 1 1 1 0 1
Montrell Washington 1.9 1 19 19 0 19
Andrew Beck -0.1 1 -1 -1 0 -1
Receiving
Houston Texans
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD
Nico Collins 9.8 9 4 58 6.4 0
Brandin Cooks 9.4 10 4 54 5.4 0
Dameon Pierce 8.7 1 1 8 8 0
Pharaoh Brown 5.4 5 3 24 4.8 0
Chris Moore 3.4 4 2 14 3.5 0
Rex Burkhead 2.9 3 2 9 3 0
Brevin Jordan P 2.3 4 2 3 0.8 0
OJ Howard 1.7 1 1 7 7 0
Denver Broncos
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD
Courtland Sutton 22.7 11 7 122 11.1 0
Javonte Williams 9.5 4 1 10 2.5 0
Eric Saubert 9.2 2 1 22 11 1
Melvin Gordon III 6.3 1 1 6 6 0
Tyrie Cleveland 4.8 3 2 28 9.3 0
Kendall Hinton 3 1 1 20 20 0
Jerry Jewdy 2.2 3 1 11 3.7 0
Montrell Washington 1.9 1 0 0 0 0
Albert Okwuegbunam 0 2 0 0 0 0

