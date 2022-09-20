NFL Week 2: Former Tennessee Vols’ stats

Week 2 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 3 games will be contested Sept. 22-26.

Tennessee football: Former Vols on 2022 NFL active rosters

Colleges with most players on Week 1 NFL rosters

NFL Week 1: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 3: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 2: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 1: Former Vols’ stats

Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 2 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive



Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kendal Vickers: (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle, 3 assists



Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats



(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Trey Smith: (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats



Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 4 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown



Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Inactive



Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks); 3 tackles



(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Inactive



Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 4 receiving yards



Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 3 tackles



Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr.: (Chicago Bears): Inactive



(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats



Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play



(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats



(AP Photo)

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 10 rushing attempts, 41 rushing yards, 1 kickoff return, 27 return yards



John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 3 tackles



Syndication: The Record

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive



Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 tackles, 3 assists



Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats



Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports