NFL Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire targets | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Tua Tagovailoa is the league’s leading passer and is available: He’s thrown for 739 passing yards, which leads the league, and tossed seven touchdowns thus far.

• Raheem Mostert has a career day: Mostert ran more routes in Week 2 than any game in his NFL career, which could be a sign of things to come.

• Josh Palmer scores on Thursday Night Football: The second-year receiver saw eight targets and should continue to be a big part of the Chargers‘ offense all season.

Another week of the 2022 NFL season is just about in the books. Here are the players you should be targeting in your Fantasy football Leagues after Week 2, including targets in smaller Leagues and Deeper leagues, as well as players to avoid.

Jump to a position group:

QB | RB | WR | YOU

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (Rostered in 64.3% of Leagues on ESPN)

Tagovailoa went 36-of-50s for 469 yards and six touchdown passes in Week 2.

He was viewed as a high-end backup heading into the season but is still available in far too many leagues. His 754 passing yards are 82 more than any other player so far this season. His PFF grades are higher this season compared to last year. The Talent around him elevates his Fantasy value, which was true in Week 2 with two receivers racking up 170-plus receiving yards and two touchdowns. He can be a borderline Fantasy starter the rest of the season and has a chance to consistently be a Fantasy starter with more performances like this.



Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (36.7%)

Winston is currently top 12 in passing yards (513) despite dealing with four fractures in his back.

He’s dropped back to pass 91 times, the sixth-most among quarterbacks. His 11.7-yard average depth of target is the second-highest among quarterbacks this season. Those stats mixed with his Talent at receiver is enough for him to be a Fantasy starting quarterback. His one setback is his health. Ideally, he will play better once healthy.



Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (42.1%)

Fields had a Sunday Night to forget but remains worth stashing on Fantasy rosters.

His average depth of target of 10.5 yards ranks fourth, and that should eventually lead to big plays. Fields has run the ball 19 times, which is the most among English quarterbacks. His rushing ability remains a perfect formula for Fantasy success, but the offense needs to play a lot better. Plenty of other low-end quarterbacks don’t have that upside, even if some have played a little better so far this season.

