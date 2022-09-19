NFL Week 2 Fantasy football injuries, including Justin Herbert, Damien Harris, James Conner and more

Some weeks are better than others for injuries in the National Football League, but no week goes by without some significant injuries to players you have rostered in Fantasy football. Week 2 of the 2022 season is, of course, no different.

Injured in game

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers



Herbert played through fractured rib cartilage on Thursday night against the Chiefs and is considered day-to-day. He should be able to go in Week 3 against the Cardinals in a great matchup, but he will likely rest some this week.

Trey Lance, QB, 49ers



Lance broke his ankle and is done for the season. It’s sad that we never really got to see what Lance was capable of, but the NFL’s next man up mantra brings Jimmy Garoppolo back to the starting job.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

Jeudy hurt his ribs in Week 2 and missed most of the game. Initial x-rays were negative, but he’ll have more tests today and will likely miss practice time at least.

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

Conner hurt his ankle against the Raiders and couldn’t return. We’ll hopefully learn more about a timetable for his return this week, but until then, Eno Benjamin and Darrell Williams will split time in his absence.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

Schultz left the Week 2 game with a knee injury. Initial reports say he avoided an ACL injury, but he could still miss a little time. We’ll need to wait for further testing.

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

Harris hurt his knee late in the game and wasn’t needed after that, which makes things difficult, especially when dealing with the Patriots. We probably won’t know more until practice on Wednesday.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders

Renfrow is dealing with a concussion on top of fumbling away the ball on their last possession against the Cardinals. He’ll be in concussion protocol this week.

Devin Duvernay, WR, Ravens

Duvernay is also dealing with a concussion. They returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Week 2 and remained the No. 2 receiver is on the team, but will be in concussion protocol.

Injured before the game

JK Dobbins, RB, Ravens

Dobbins is very close to being active, but it didn’t happen in Week 2. Week 3 sure seems like the week.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

Kittle is dealing with a groin injury, but was able to finally get some practice in on Friday. If he can get a limited practice in on Wednesday and progress from there, he probably has a good chance to face the Broncos on Sunday night.

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers



Godwin is “week-to-week” with a hamstring injury, so that should mean he at least has a chance to play in Week 2. We’ll see if he can get any practices in.

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers



Allen pulled up with a hamstring injury in Week 1 and couldn’t play in a short turnaround game for Thursday night. It would seem like he has a chance to play in Week 3.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Kamara said he was fine after the Week 1 game, but his ribs injury must as set in hard for Week 2. His status will likely be a pain tolerance thing, as most ribs injuries are in the NFL.

Julio Jones, WR, Buccaneers

Jones appeared close to playing in Week 2 with a knee injury, but was unable to go. This is the point in his career where injuries linger and compound. We’ll see how quickly he can get back.