NFL Week 2: Buccaneers-Saints, Panthers-Giants, more top plays

The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New Orleans Saintswhile the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears look to build on surprising Week 1 wins.

The Dallas Cowboys lost to Tampa Bay in Week 1 and also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury. FOX Sports NFL Reporter Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Prescott’s injury isn’t as bad as originally thought, so much so that the Cowboys have refrained from making a trade.

“The fracture was [at the] bottom of the thumb, so they put a plate in there,” Glazer explained. “That wound from that surgery takes about 7-10 days to heal. The problem after that is, how quickly does his grip come back? And when his grip comes back, how long does it take him to grip it and throw the tight spiral that he wants. That’s the question we don’t know. You’re hearing reports 4-6 weeks, 6-8 weeks, you don’t know.”

FOX Sports NFL Analyst and former Saints head Coach Sean Payton explained how Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay changed the NFC South on FOX NFL Kickoff.

“Look, back when Tampa signed Tom Brady that gets your attention in the division because quite honestly they hadn’t been a threat,” Payton said. “I’ve never seen anything take place that quickly during the course of one year, one signing that meant so much to a team. That shifted a lot of things because he brought credibility to an organization that really had lacked it, he brought leadership , but also someone that was able to help acquire some other players.”

Meanwhile, the reigning Champion Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back from a 31-10 Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. FOX Sports NFL Analyst Charles Woodson called Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s effort from Week 1 into question on FOX NFL Kickoff.

“When you watch that tape, and you watch him watch a guy run by him down the field, that’s not what top corners do in the game,” Woodson said. “Myself, Revis, Prime, you would never see us on the film watching a guy run past you. That is an effort thing.”

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

That’s one way to start a game

Devin Duvernay ran the opening kickoff back to the house for the Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars Strike first

Trevor Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk to get the Jaguars on the board.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Atlanta Falcons ATL +10.5

+450

o47.5

Los Angeles Rams LAR – 10.5

-714

u47.5



Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Seattle Seahawks SEA +10.0

+280

o42.5

San Francisco 49ers SF -10.0

-455

u42.5



Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals CIN -8.5

-357

o43

Dallas Cowboys DAL +8.5

+260

u43



Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans HOU +10.0

+333

o46

Denver Broncos DEN -10.0

-500

u46



Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals ARI +5.5

+205

o51.5

Las Vegas Raiders LV -5.5

-278

u51.5



Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears CHI +10.0

+300

o42.5

Green Bay Packers GB -10.0

-500

u42.5

