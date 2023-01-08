NFL Week 18 scores: Live updates, game stats, results, as Pats, Dolphins, Steelers battle for AFC playoff spot

The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is officially underway, and by the end of Sunday night, we will have the official playoff bracket. On Saturday, we saw the Kansas City Chiefs secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Rival Las Vegas Raiders, and then the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched the AFC South with a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. Here’s what we have to look forward to on Sunday:

In the 1 pm ET hour, the Miami Dolphins look to clinch the final wild-card spot in the AFC against the New York Jets, as Skylar Thompson faces off against Joe Flacco. The Dolphins will also need a New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills in addition to a win. Believe it or not, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t dead yet either. Kenny Pickett needs a win against the Cleveland Browns in addition to Dolphins and Patriots losses to get Mike Tomlin back to the postseason.

In the 4 pm ET hour, the Seattle Seahawks need a win over the Los Angeles Rams to keep their hopes for the final wild-card spot in the NFC alive. A win plus a Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night would get the Seahawks in. If they lose, the Sunday night finale between the Packers and Lions will turn into a win-and-in situation. The task is simple for Aaron Rodgers and Co., as all Green Bay needs to do is win, and the Packers will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

There’s plenty of seeding that still has to be figured out as well. The Philadelphia Eagles need a win to secure the NFC East and a first-round bye, while the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers are still in the running for the No. 5 seed in the AFC, and a date with the Jaguars. To check out the current playoff picture and read about clinching scenarios, click here.

Below, we will break down everything that has to do with the NFL playoff race. Keep it locked here all Sunday, as we watch the playoff bracket piece itself together as it happens.