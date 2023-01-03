NFL Week 18 schedule: Lions-Packers Matchup on SNF wraps up 2022 regular season

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers — in a Matchup that could decide the seventh seed in the NFC Playoffs — will play Sunday at 8:20 pm ET to close the regular season, the NFL announced Monday. Here’s what else you need to know about the Week 18 schedule:

The Titans and Jaguars will play Saturday at 8:15 pm ET to determine the AFC South winner.

Baltimore at Cincinnati will be played at either 1 or 4:25 pm ET. If the Bengals lose Monday night’s game against the Bills, kickoff will be at 4:25 pm, but 1 pm ET if Cincy wins.

The Stakes in Lions-Packers

The Packers, Lions and Seattle Seahawks are all still alive in the NFC wild-card race. Green Bay is the only team that controls its path — the Packers are in with a win.

The Seahawks play the Rams at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday. If Seattle wins, Detroit is eliminated from contention. If the Rams win, the Winner of Lions-Packers will determine the No. 7 seeds

Full schedule

Kansas City at Las Vegas — Saturday at 4:30 pm ET

Tennessee at Jacksonville — Saturday at 8:15 pm ET

Tampa Bay at Atlanta — Sunday at 1 pm ET

New England at Buffalo — Sunday at 1 pm ET

Minnesota at Chicago — Sunday at 1 pm ET

Houston at Indianapolis — Sunday at 1 pm ET

New York Jets at Miami — Sunday at 1 pm ET

Carolina at New Orleans — Sunday at 1 pm ET

Cleveland at Pittsburgh — Sunday at 1 pm ET

Baltimore at Cincinnati — Sunday at 1 pm or 4:25 pm ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver — Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

New York Giants at Philadelphia — Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Arizona at San Francisco — Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle — Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Dallas at Washington — Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Detroit at Green Bay — Sunday at 8:20 pm ET

(Photo: Lon Horwedel / USA Today)