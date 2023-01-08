NFL Week 18 schedule: How to watch Lions vs. Packers – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The NFL’s regular season wraps up today with playoff spots still on the line. It’ll probably be worth having our clinching scenarios guide up as you watch these games, with the playoff picture potentially changing with each huge play. If you’re interested in some hoops, there are high-level Women’s college basketball games today, too. Plus, the PGA Tour’s biggest names are in Hawai’i for 2023’s first event.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

The final game of the NFL’s regular season features two teams who have seen their seasons drastically turn around after slow starts. The Lions lost six of their first seven games this season before a 7–2 stretch put them back in the playoff picture. The Packers went 3–1 in their first four games before five consecutive losses threw everything into question. Now riding a four-game win streak, Green Bay’s job is simple: win and go to the Playoffs again. There’s a chance this is a win-and-get-in situation for both teams if the Seahawks lose to the Rams this afternoon. But even if it’s not, “Dan Campbell would see spoiling the Packers’ season as more than enough motivation,” Sports Illustrated‘s Gary Gramling writes.

8:20 pm ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINE UP:

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 1 South Carolina at Mississippi State, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

FCS Championship: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State, 2 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 11 Iowa State at No. 17 Oklahoma, 3 pm ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 4 Notre Dame at No. 22 North Carolina, 4 pm ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, 4 p.m. ET, NBC, 6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 18 Oregon at No. 15 Arizona, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to [email protected] and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.