NFL Week 18 schedule favors Packers, Aaron Rodgers, and Seahawks have reason to be upset

Cries from coaches, players and fans that the NFL is biased towards popular teams and/or superstar players is one of the few criticisms that the NFL will always push back on.

Competitive balance is the league’s mantra, after all. Any Given Sunday, and all of that. Most of the conspiracy theories don’t exactly shake out, either. Well, the refs weren’t trying to set a certain Matchup when they missed that pass interference call.

Yet then the NFL does something like set its Week 18 schedule and, well, you can see why the claims of favoritism persist.

Entering the final week of the season, the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks are competing for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Green Bay simply needs to defeat Detroit to earn the bid.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may have caught a big break from the NFL by getting the Sunday night slot for their do-or-die season finale against the Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Seattle needs to beat the Los Angeles Rams and then have the Lions defeat the Packers.

Detroit, meanwhile, needs to beat Green Bay and have Seattle lose.

The obvious thing to do — the proper and fair and smart thing to do — is to have the Detroit-Green Bay and Rams-Seattle games take place at the very same time. That way, should Seattle win, it wouldn’t impact Detroit’s competitive drive. The Lions wouldn’t know they were eliminated before they started playing.

This is the exact standard used in other professional leagues under such scenarios, most notably in European soccer, where regular season standings determine the champion.

However, instead of having all three teams play at the same time — namely the late Sunday afternoon window — the NFL decided to flex the Detroit-Green Bay game to 8:25 pm ET Sunday night. Yet Seattle will still play LA at 4:25 pm ET

That means, if Seattle beats the lowly Rams, then the Lions would be eliminated prior to kick off.

Maybe that influences Detroit’s effort. Maybe it doesn’t and they’d play just as all out in an effort to just win a game and spoil Green Bay’s season.

No one knows. Seattle shouldn’t have to risk finding out though.

This is a clear advantage for Green Bay, which, perhaps not coincidentally, is as a historic franchise with a far bigger television draw and features one of the league’s biggest stars in quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Story continues

It doesn’t take much of an Imagination to understand the NFL and its broadcast partners would rather have Rodgers and the Packers in the Playoffs than Seattle and its QB, Geno Smith.

The Seattle Seahawks will be fighting for a playoff spot in the last week of the regular season, and the scheduling doesn’t exactly work in their favor. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The NFL, if only to avoid suggestions of bias — which it will vehemently dispute — should have avoided this. Yet they chose not to.

As such, they either purposely set this up to favor Green Bay or they walked right into the perception that they set this up to favor Green Bay.

Either way, it was completely avoidable. This is a self-inflicted credibility wound.

Certainly NBC is quite pleased to get Rodgers and the Packers in a de facto playoff game on Sunday. Even if Detroit is eliminated before the game, Green Bay has to win… and Seattle fans would be watching to see them lose.

And if the Rams were to Somehow upset Seattle, then it’s a Detroit-Green Bay play-in game.

No matter what, the ratings will be huge.

And regardless of the scenario, there is an additional measure of advantage for the Packers with the late time slot. As Rodgers pointed out weeks ago, Detroit plays its home games in a dome. Green Bay has historically feasted on those kinds of teams when they have to play in the Wisconsin winter.

Well, the temperature will be lower at night than in the afternoon. A small thing, absolutely. Still a thing, though.

If the NFL has one thing going for it — and something Seattle fans can rest their hopes on — it’s that this Lions team has taken on the personality of their coach, knee-biting Dan Campbell. The chance to win, the chance to ruin Rodgers and the Packers’ season, the chance to just compete, will likely be enough.

But really, no one knows, and this is a theory that didn’t need to be tested.

Seattle deserved better. So did the NFL’s long-standing claim that it favors no single team over another, because no matter what happens, that has taken a beating with this decision.