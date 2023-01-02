NFL Week 18 schedule: 49ers vs. Cardinals game date announced; time TBD

The date of the 49ers’ Week 18 Matchup against the Arizona Cardinals has officially been set.

They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, although the exact kickoff time is TBD.

The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders will play Saturday at 1:30 pm PT, followed by the Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars game at 5:15 pm PT. That means the other 13 games across the league — including 49ers-Cardinals — will be played Sunday.

The 49ers enter Week 18 with a chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. To do so, San Francisco (12-4) needs to beat Arizona, combined with a New York Giants win over the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3).

It will be the second 49ers-Cardinals Clash this season. San Francisco handily defeated Arizona 38-10 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Nov. 21. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns that night, which was the 49ers’ third consecutive win in their current nine-game streak.

The 49ers never made the trip to Arizona this season, but they hope to plan a February trip to Glendale for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

