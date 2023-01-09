NFL Week 18: League-wide Damar Hamlin tributes, more viral Moments

The final day of the 2022 NFL regular season was marked by a continued outpouring of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he recovers after collapsing on the field in a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL teams across the league — including the Bills in their home game against the New England Patriots — honored Hamlin with several emotional tributes Sunday. Meanwhile in Northern California, future Hall of Famer JJ Watt played his final NFL game and exited in tears.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander shows #LoveForDamar

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

JJ Watt warms up for the final time, showing #LoveForDamar

Watt is set to retire following the Cardinals’ game against the 49ers, capping off what will likely be a Hall of Fame career.

Happy 100th birthday, Grandma Kittle!

Watt gets a sack, takes a bow

Watt with ANOTHER sack, TJ Watt reacts

Watt, family in tears as he exits final NFL game

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

#LoveForDamar in DC

Cowboys fan in disbelief as Dallas down 13-0 early

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Rams, Seahawks show #LoveForDamar

Seahawks Honor Bobby Wanger in return to Seattle

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Chargers, Broncos show #LoveForDamar

Wilson, James pray at midfield

Russell Wilson and Derwin James — the two No. 3s on either side, locked arms, knelt and prayed for Hamlin at midfield in Denver before their game kicked off Sunday.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders FaceTimes Damar Hamlin during warmups

Sanders, the Eagles running back, is a former college teammate and close friend of Hamlin’s. Their smiles say it all.

Jalen Hurts with a message

Giants showing #LoveForDamar too

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, Bills show love as Hamlin watches from hospital room

When Bills running back Nyheim Hines ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in a chills-inducing start to the game, Hamlin was one of the first to react.

When Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught a second-quarter touchdown, he looked right at the end-zone camera and flashed three fingers and a heart sign. Hamlin showed the love right back.

Incredible stat about the Bills’ opening kickoff return

Bills training staff honored at midfield

Hamlin shows love to Tee Higgins, live-tweets Bills game

Damar Hamlin took time to shout out Tee Higgins, the Bengals receiver who collided with him before his collapse. He also loved what he saw from Tre’Davious White on a clutch interception for his fellow Bills defensive back — as well as Hines’ second kickoff return touchdown of the game. Hamlin also later shouted out teammates Stefon Diggs, Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds.

Brown gives ball to Hero Bills trainer after touchdown catch

Denny Kellington has been hailed as a Hero for how he administered CPR to Hamlin while Hamlin lay on the field in Cincinnati, helping save his life. Bills receiver John Brown made sure to give Kellington the football after a long touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Postgame chants, prayer for Hamlin in Buffalo

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

#LoveForDamar from Tyreek Hill, Sauce Gardner, more

Joe Flacco’s son… and Tyreek Hill’s superfan!

Christian Wilkins, Dolphins fans are HYPED for the playoffs!

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

#LoveForDamar in the Superdome

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Fournette with a message for Damar

Bucs take the whole boat thing literally

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

#LoveForDamar from Justin Jefferson

Zombie Outbreak in Chicago?!?

Bears fans go WILD after clinching No. 1 pick!

The Bears lost to the Vikings, then fans celebrated at Soldier Field as the Texans — and former Bears head Coach Lovie Smith — came back to beat the Colts, giving Chicago the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Pregame prayer for Damar

Hamlin’s high school teammate Rodney Thomas shows love

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

#LoveForDamar in his hometown of Pittsburgh

TJ Watt, Derek Watt rep brother JJ before his last NFL game

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Boyd reps his college teammate

Bengals break out all the celebrations!

Cincinnati is up big over Baltimore early thanks to two interceptions. The Bengals have brought out all the moves for the final game of the regular season — including some shade at a potential home-field advantage coin flip scenario that the Bengals can avoid with a win.

The defense, meanwhile, “rode” a roller coaster and took a quick nap after their turnovers.

Joe Sheisty in the building!

The Bengals clinched back-to-back NFC North titles with their win over the Ravens and Joe Burrow celebrated exactly as expected.