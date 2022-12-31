NFL Week 17 TV broadcast maps
It’s hard to believe that week 17 is already here. We are just two weeks away from playoff football and the field is far from being set. There are multiple games on the slate that have playoff implications and one that has more than the rest of them is Monday Night Football with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Slate has each market getting two games on CBS and one on Fox with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Green Bay Packers as the national game in the afternoon.
Here are the games that each market will be getting on Sunday.
- Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots-ed
- Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants-blue
- Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Green
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans-yellow
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers-ed
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers-blue
- Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers-ed
- New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles-blue
- Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions – Green
- Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders-orange
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons-pink
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (late)-yellow
- New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks (late)-aqua
.