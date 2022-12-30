NFL Week 17 top plays: Cowboys defeat Titans on TNF

Week 17 of the NFL season kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys taking down the Tennessee Titans 27-13 is Thursday Night Football.

It was the last Thursday Matchup of the season and held different kinds of repercussions for both teams. Tennessee was looking to identify whether journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs was the best option to lead the club to a win next week versus the Jaguars for the AFC South title.

Dallas has already clinched a playoff berth, but is still aiming to win the NFC East. The Boys will be eliminated from division title contention, however, if the Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday.

Here were the top plays from Thursday!

FINAL: Dallas Cowboys 27, Tennessee Titans 13

Up the gut!

When in doubt, pound it on the ground with Zeke. The Boys’ first possession was an unsuccessful ploy, but they made good on their second chance to score points, netting seven on a 10-play, 60-yard drive, finished off with a vintage Ezekiel Elliott Rumble up the middle.

Going the other way

Dropped passes have been a problem for the Boys all season long, and it bit their backsides again when a bobbled ball careened off Peyton Hendershot’s hands, before plopping into Tennessee safety Kevin Byard’s lap.

Buy one … get another

After Byard nabbed Tennessee’s first takeaway of the game, he slid in front of another Prescott pass attempt to make off with his second INT of the first half. The crucial grab put the Titans in perfect position to strike from field goal range, bringing them within four at the half.

YOU Spike!

After a huge pass interference call put the Cowboys in the red zone, Kellen Moore drew up a play call for one of his favorite short-yardage targets, and Dalton Schultz confirmed his trust with a Breezy walk-in score. The TD put Dallas up 17-6.

Savvy Schultz

The Prescott-Schultz connection is going strong, and it resulted in points yet again early in the fourth, as No. 4 Dialed up a pretty lobber to No. 86 in the end zone to put Dallas up 24-13. And Schultz was sure to let his defender know about his insufficiencies.

