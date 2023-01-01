NFL Week 17 Sunday Schedule: Will the Packers get the help they need from Cleveland?

After an upset win over the Miami Dolphins last week, the Green Bay Packers are back at it today, hosting the Minnesota Vikings in a game with major playoff implications. Of course, with today being the second-to-last Sunday of the NFL season, nearly every game will have an impact on the postseason race.

With their game against the Vikings set to kick off at 3:25 PM Central, the Packers will be doing some scoreboard-watching in the early games. Green Bay would love to see the Cleveland Browns beat the Washington Commanders, as that would open up the path for the Packers to clinch a playoff spot with wins in their final two games.

Here’s a detailed look at the results Packers fans should be pulling for, with all of the relevant contests taking place in the early time slot.

Join us throughout the day to follow along with all of the other games taking place around the league and bring it back here later on this afternoon when we have our game thread ready for Packers-Vikings!

NFL Week 17 Sunday

Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 12:00 PM CBS
Indianapolis Colts New York Giants MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 12:00 PM CBS
Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO 12:00 PM CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans NRG Stadium Houston, TX 12:00 PM CBS
Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 12:00 PM FOX
New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA 12:00 PM FOX
Chicago Bears Detroit Lions Ford Field Detroit, MI 12:00 PM FOX
Cleveland Browns Washington Football Team FedEx Field Landover, MD 12:00 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 12:00 PM FOX
San Francisco 49ers Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV 3:05 PM FOX
New York Jets Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field Seattle, WA 3:05 PM FOX
Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field Green Bay, WI 3:25 PM CBS
Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:25 PM CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD 7:20 PM NBC

