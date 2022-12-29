NFL Week 17 schedule, matchups and five-minute guide

Comment on this story Comment

In an NFL season in which few teams have been dominant, the postseason is Looming with the inevitability that two division Champions will host first-round playoff games despite having mediocre records. The AFC and NFC South leaders — Jacksonville and Tampa Bay — enter Week 17 at 7-8. As it stands, the Jaguars would host the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) in the playoffs, and the Buccaneers would host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

There are two weeks left in the regular season and things can change, but who wants to travel to Florida in the first round? Here is a quick look at the Week 17 slate.

NFL best bets for Week 17: Take the Rams in the battle of LA

Cowboys (11-4) at Titans (7-8), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video: Winning the NFC East isn’t out of the realm of possibility for the Cowboys, although it could soon be. Dallas needs to win out and have Philadelphia lose its final two games. Dallas got past the Eagles on Christmas Eve despite giving up 355 passing yards to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Cardinals (4-11) at Falcons (5-10), 1 p.m.: It has been more than a month since either team has won, and both have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Bears (3-12) at Lions (7-8), 1 p.m.: Detroit stumbled last week against Carolina after winning six of its previous seven, and it sits in ninth place in the NFC, a half-game out of the final playoff spot. The Lions need help, but a win here could set up a huge game against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18.

Jaguars (7-8) at Texans (2-12-1), 1 p.m.: Jacksonville faces the tantalizing possibility of finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2017 and playing for an AFC South title with a regular season finale at home against the Titans. That Week 18 game will be decisive regardless of Sunday’s result.

Broncos (4-11) at Chiefs (12-3), 1 p.m.: A home game against the disaster that is the Broncos shouldn’t pose much of a problem for Kansas City, which has wrapped up the AFC West. The Chiefs are the No. 2 seed in the AFC, with Buffalo holding the head-to-head tiebreaker for the top spot and the home-field advantage it carries. Kansas City needs the Bills to slip up to have a chance to move past them.

Dolphins (8-7) at Patriots (7-8), 1 p.m.: Miami’s loss to Green Bay on Sunday was a tale of two Tuas. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions from clean pockets on Miami’s final three drives of the Dolphins’ fourth straight loss. Now Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol, with Teddy Bridgewater preparing to play against the Patriots. New England is in uncommon disarray, needing a win Sunday to keep its faint playoff hopes alive. Miami can clinch a wild-card spot with a win and a Jets loss to Seattle.

Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined by another concussion; NFL and NFLPA will review

Colts (4-10-1) at Giants (8-6-1), 1 p.m.: All the Giants, currently the sixth seed in the NFC, need to do is win this one and they are assured a wild card. Because the holiday season should be a time of positivity, Let’s note that Indianapolis limited the Chargers to 20 points in their latest loss Monday night, acquitting itself fairly well after allowing Kirk Cousins ​​to throw for 460 yards and complete the largest comeback in NFL history the previous week.

Saints (6-9) at Eagles (13-2), 1 p.m.: The game plan is simple for Philadelphia — win one of its last two games (finishing with a home game against the Giants), and the NFC’s No. 1 seed and first-round bye are secure. For a team that didn’t lose its first game until Nov. 14, anything else would be a disappointment, but injuries to quarterback Jalen Hurts and right tackle Lane Johnson are poorly timed concerns.

Panthers (6-9) at Buccaneers (7-8), 1 p.m.: Tom Brady “couldn’t hit anything [in an overtime win Sunday against Arizona],” said ESPN Analyst Rex Ryan, who did his share of coaching against Brady. It didn’t help that the Tampa Bay Offensive line is in tatters, but receivers can’t get open and the running game doesn’t get uncorked. What the Bucs do have is an improving defense. Maybe that and a home playoff game will be enough to get them going. A win against Carolina would wrap up the division for Tampa Bay; Carolina can win the NFC South by sweeping this game and the finale in New Orleans, an amazing position to be in after a 2-7 start that included the firing of its coach.

Browns (6-9) at Commanders (7-7-1), 1 p.m.: Ron Rivera is nothing if not loyal, but he did not hesitate to switch from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz with a playoff berth on the line. All Washington, coming off a blowout loss to the 49ers, has to do to qualify for the postseason despite being the NFC East’s last-place occupant is beating the Browns and Cowboys in its final two games.

49ers (11-4) at Raiders (6-9), 4:05 p.m.: The Raiders aren’t out of playoff contention — yet — but they need a significant amount of help and even if they get it their last two games are brutal home affairs against San Francisco and Kansas City. If only they hadn’t blown three 17-point leads over the course of the season and lost to the Colts, Rams and Cardinals, among others. The 49ers are on an eight-game winning streak that has them third in the NFC playoff picture with the NFC West title in the bag and Coach Kyle Shanahan using third-string quarterback Brock Purdy smartly. Purdy’s passer rating of 110 is the best in the NFL since he started playing regularly in Week 13.

End of a Raiders era? QB Derek Carr benched for rest of season.

Jets (7-8) at Seahawks (7-8), 4:05 p.m.: The Jets, who are turning back to Mike White at quarterback, will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss in Seattle. The Seahawks almost certainly need a win to keep their hopes alive in the NFC.

Vikings (12-3) at Packers (7-8), 4:25 p.m.: At some point, this winning-by-the-skin-of-their-teeth thing has to bite the Vikings, right? Minnesota has the NFC North wrapped up but is still in contention for the conference’s top seed and is trying to hold off San Francisco for second place. Green Bay won its third game in a row Sunday, taking another step toward official status as one of those teams no one wants to play if they can get into the playoffs. The Packers’ most realistic path is wins in their final two games, plus at least one Commanders loss.

Rams (5-10) at Chargers (9-6), 4:25 p.m.: This game was flexed out of “Sunday Night Football” for plenty of good reasons, and it made even more sense when the Chargers clinched a playoff spot Monday night by beating the Colts. With two touchdowns against Indianapolis, Austin Ekeler joined Marshall Faulk (2000-01) as the only players in NFL history to have 10 or more rushing touchdowns and five or more receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

Steelers (7-8) at Ravens (10-5), 8:20 p.m., NBC: This Matchup is traditionally a slobberknocker, and there’s little reason to expect otherwise here. Pittsburgh remains in the playoff race after winning four of its past five games, and if the Steelers win out they can avoid Coach Mike Tomlin’s first losing season.