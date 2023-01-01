NFL Week 17 positional Fantasy football rankings 2.0 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

James Conner reaches the top 10: The Arizona Cardinals have relied heavily on Conner without Kyler Murray , making him a great option regardless of his opponent. His Matchup will make him even better than usual this week.

, Keenan Allen continues to move up the rankings: Allen has scored the sixth-most Fantasy points over the last six weeks and shows no signs of slowing down.

Nathan Jahnke ‘s Fantasy rankings have been the most accurate in season rankings over the last four seasons combined, per FantasyPros ‘ rankings accuracy competition.

These are my Fantasy football rankings for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season for PPR leagues, including some notes about players to help you make your Weekly decisions. Rankings in other formats can be found here.

According to FantasyProsmy rankings were fifth-most accurate in 2021, second-most in 2020 and third-most in 2019. I was the only Analyst to rank top-five all three seasons, making these the most consistently-accurate rankings of the last four seasons .

Last Updated: 5:50 pm Saturday, Dec. 31

Quarterbacks

Running Backs