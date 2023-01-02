NFL Week 17 grades: Packers get ‘A+’ for blowout win, Tom Brady’s Buccaneers earn an ‘A’ for topping Panthers

With multiple playoff spots up for grabs on Sunday, this turned into a week where the contenders were separated from the pretenders.

One team that definitely qualifies as a Pretender is the Washington Commanders, who saw their playoff chances go down the drain after losing to the Browns. Although the Commanders won’t be in the playoffs, the three other NFC East teams will. We already saw the Eagles and Cowboys clinch spots earlier this season and on Sunday, the Giants joined them thanks to their win over the Colts.

Of course, you can’t have an NFL postseason without Tom Brady and he’ll be headed to the Playoffs for the 14th straight season after his Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title with a win over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs beat the Panthers 30-24 after digging themselves out of a 14-0 hole.

So what kind of grade do you get for making a 14-point comeback with the division title on the line? Let’s get to the Week 17 grades and find out. If you’re looking for a Deeper dive on the Cowboys’ 27-13 win over the Titans that was played Thursday, you can check that out here.

Tampa Bay 30-24 over Carolina

Panthers-Buccaneers grades by Jordan Dajani

NY Giants 38-10 over Indianapolis

Colts-Giants grades by John Breech

Cleveland 24-10 over Washington

Browns-Commanders grades by John Breech

Detroit 41-10 over Chicago

Bears-Lions grades by John Breech

Jacksonville 31-3 over Houston

Jaguars-Texans grades by John Breech

Atlanta 20-19 over Arizona

Cardinals-Falcons grades by John Breech

Kansas City 27-24 over Denver

Broncos-Chiefs grades by John Breech

New Orleans 20-10 over Philadelphia

Saints-Eagles grades by Jeff Kerr

New England 23-21 over Miami

Dolphins-Patriots grades by Garrett Podell

San Francisco 37-34 in OT over Las Vegas

49ers-Raiders grades by John Breech

LA Chargers 31-10 over LA Rams

Rams-Chargers grades by John Breech

Green Bay 41-17 over Minnesota

Vikings-Packers grades by Cody Benjamin

Seattle 23-6 over NY Jets

Jets-Seahawks grades by Jared Dubin

Pittsburgh 16-13 over Baltimore

Steelers-Ravens grades by John Breech