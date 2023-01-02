NFL Week 17 Fantasy Football Recap: Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Kenneth Walker III: 23 carries, 133 yards; 1 reception, 9 receiving yards

• Tyler Conklin: 6 receptions, 80 yards

Monitor Tyler Lockett‘s health: Lockett broke a bone in his finger just two weeks ago but returned to the Seahawks lineup this week.

He played 12 of his team’s 17 snaps in the first quarter. He usually plays a few more of those snaps, but it was still relatively close to his usual role.

The Seahawks Veteran then suffered a leg injury, which kept him out for the vast majority of the second quarter and all of the third quarter.

He returned for the first half of the fourth quarter, playing 10 snaps. They didn’t play the rest of the quarter, probably because Seattle had a decent lead at that point.

Laquon Treadwell took on a full-time role while Lockett was out, while Cade Johnson and Dareke Young also received significant playing time.

It will be worth monitoring the injury report this upcoming week before trusting Lockett in daily fantasy or with prop bets.

Despite missing most of the game, he still gained 15 yards on two catches, tied for the most among Seahawks wide receivers.

The Seahawks without Will Disley: Dissly landed on injured reserve with a knee injury this past week, reducing the Seahawks’ three-tight end committee by one.

Dissly’s snaps went to second-year tight end Colby Parkinson who took 100% of snaps in 12, 13 and 21 personnel.

who He also led the team in snaps out of 11 personnel on first, second and third down.

The gap in 11 personnel wasn’t that big for most of the game, but it grew in the fourth quarter. This was surprising, considering how well Noah Fant has played this season.

Fant ended up leading the tight end room in receiving yards, but Parkinson scored a touchdown.

Tyler Mabry became the team’s third tight end. Two of his three snaps occurred in three-tight end sets, including one where he scored a touchdown.

Dissly, Fant and Parkinson are all under contract for next season. If all of them stay in Seattle, it will be hard to trust any of them for Fantasy football purposes.

The Jets are back to a three-man committee: Ty Johnson was recently phased out of the Jets backfield but strongly rebounded this week.

Johnson was the Jets’ third down back from Week 7 to Week 13, but then New York turned to Knight of Zonova on early Downs and Michael Carter is third Downs for Weeks 14-15. Johnson didn’t play a snap on offense those two weeks.

The Jets tried to run a few plays with Chris Streveler at quarterback last week, and Johnson was the running back in those packages. New York kept Streveler in for the fourth quarter last week, which meant significant time for Johnson.

It didn’t seem like Johnson was primed for any role in the offense with the team moving back to Mike White but Johnson surprisingly started the game. They led the team in early-down snaps while also taking most of the passing-down work.

but He was the most effective rusher on the team, making it likely that Johnson will see significant playing time next week.

Ideally, Breece Hall is healthy by next season and playing the vast majority of snaps.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.