NFL Week 17 betting odds: Moneylines, spreads and Over/Unders

Just 2 weeks remain in the NFL season as we wrap up an exciting slate of Week 16 games, and while the future is clear for some, many teams still have plenty to play for.

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) knocked off the Chicago Bears (3-12) to Capture their 3rd straight AFC East title. The top seed in the conference remains up for grabs as Kansas City (12-3) picked up an important win over the visitors Seattle Seahawks (7-8) to keep pace in the race for the bye. While the AFC North title remains up for grabs, the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) wrapped up a spot in the postseason with a win over the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) and some losses throughout the conference.

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) failed to lock down the elusive NFC bye as they were downed by the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). The New York Giants (8-6-1) also failed to secure a playoff spot as they were felled by the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) as time ran out. The NFC South remains a mess as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9), Carolina Panthers (6-8) and New Orleans Saints (6-8) all picked up wins to remain within 1 game of each other in the quest for the division title.

Week 17 kicks off on Thursday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans (7-8) try to halt a 5-game skid against the visiting Cowboys. The Titans’ freefall has opened up the AFC South race as the surging Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) take a 3-game win streak into a Sunday meeting with the Houston Texans (2-12-1).

The Panthers and Buccaneers meet Sunday in a game that could decide the division. The Miami Dolphins (8-7) and New England Patriots (7-8) tussle as the sides seek the final AFC wild-card berth. The Chiefs host the AFC West Rival Denver Broncos (4-11) Sunday while the Bills visit the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) is Monday Night Football.

