NFL Week 17 betting guide: Odds, matchups and spreads

Eight home teams are Favorited in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 17.

It was a Chalky holiday weekend in NFL betting, as favorites went 11-5 straight-up (SU) and 9-7 against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+145), Packers (+155), Rams (+145) and Saints (+140) all cashed on the Moneyline at solid plus-odds.

Home teams in Week 16 went 6-4 SU and 5-5 ATS in the Perfect 10 contest.

Blindly Backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 16 weeks (five international games plus one neutral site game) as home teams are 128-104-2 (55.1%). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to Invest as underdogs maintain a 128-105-7 (54.9%) ATS edge. Betting on the under for posted game totals has rewarded bettors with a 132-106-2 (55.5%) record.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button