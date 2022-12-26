NFL Week 16 Underdog Pick’ems for Sunday Night Football Include Tom Brady and Chris Godwin

While traditional fantasy football formats have dominated the landscape, managers can find numerous ways to play the game they love. Underdog Pick’em contests allow Managers to put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines.

Here are the top Underdog Pick’em plays for Sunday Night Football between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Underdog Pick’ems allow Fantasy Managers to predict stat lines and fantasy-point totals for almost all fantasy-relevant players. Here, the more selections you add to your entry, the higher the payout.

The levels are two players for 3x, three for 6x, four for 10x, and finally, five for 20x, progressing with each additional pick ’em you add to your entry.

With Underdog Fantasy, it’s a brand new season every week, no matter how your other Leagues are going at the moment. Sign up today and get a 100% deposit bonus of up to $100. As for my recommendations, below are my top Underdog Pick’ems for Sunday Night Football in Week 16.

Tom Brady Higher Than 269.5 Passing Yards

The Buccaneers’ rushing game has fallen off as of late, and Tom Brady’s arm will be asked to carry the load again on Sunday Night Football against the Cardinals. Since Week 10, Brady is 12th in yards, ninth in touchdowns, and is coming off one of his best days this year with 312 yards and three TDs against the Bengals.

However, turnovers have been an issue, with two in back-to-back games and six in his last five. For this to hit, Brady must limit the drive-killing turnovers. I feel he can do that this week against a Cardinals passing defense that is 13th in yards, 24th in success rate, and 24th in DVOA since Week 10.

MORE: Week 16 Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

With key targets like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in favorable WR/CB matchups, I’ll take the higher on Brady’s passing projection on Sunday Night Football.

Chris Godwin Higher Than 64.5 Receiving Yards

If Brady is going to eat, so will his receivers, especially Godwin, who has been a volume king in 2022. Godwin enters Week 16 with a 22% target share, a 16.9% air-yard share, and a 25.4% target-per -route-run rate. Last week, Godwin had 84 yards and a touchdown with eight receptions and has extended his 5+ receptions streak to a league-best 11 games.

Godwin has needed to get his yards after the catch due to his abysmally-low 5.7 aDOT, yet he should have a similar level of success as did Jerry Jeudy last week in this same Matchup (seven for 76) but with more efficiency.

Arizona is dead last in yards after the catch and has the fifth-highest missed-tackle rate. Godwin should have over 70 receiving yards based on his expected volume, which puts him higher than the 64.5-yard Underdog Pick’em projection.

Trace McSorley Lower Than 189.5 Passing Yards

Unfortunately, when it comes to the Cardinals, the only players with projections are Trace McSorley and James Conner. You must choose at least one player from each side in a single-game play. The most straightforward of those is to take the lower on McSorley, who is not an NFL-caliber QB.

He was rough last week, completing 7 of 15 passes for 95 yards with two interceptions. In his limited action, McSorley has a 51.7% completion rate while averaging only 5.7 yards per attempt. He is making his first career start this week with Kyler Murray on the IR and Colt McCoy in the concussion protocol.

The Buccaneers are allowing the sixth-fewest passing YPG (213.2) to QBs despite sitting 29th in success rate and 25th in EPA since Week 10. I don’t have enough trust in McSorley and will take the lower on his projection.

If you want to take the insurance that saves you if one of your Picks fails, it might make sense even though it cuts your Returns in half.