NFL Week 16: Playoff scenarios | Eagles can win NFC East; Giants can clinch postseason spot; Jets face elimination

This is what all the fuss is about.

A pair of division titles will be on the line in Week 16, while four more teams can guarantee themselves spots in the postseason.

Without further ado, here are your updated playoff scenarios.

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles clinch the NFC East division title with:

PHI win/tie

Philadelphia Eagles clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

PHI win

OR

PHI tie + MIN loss/tie

New York Giants clinch a playoff berth with:

NYG win + WAS loss + DET loss

OR

NYG win + WAS loss + SEA loss

OR

NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss

AFC

Buffalo Bills clinch the AFC East division title with:

BUF win/tie

OR

MIA loss/tie

Cincinnati Bengals clinch a playoff berth with:

CIN win/tie

OR

NYJ loss/tie

Baltimore Ravens clinch a playoff berth with:

BAL win + NE loss/tie + NYJ loss/tie

OR

BAL win + NE loss/tie + MIA loss/tie

OR

BAL win + NYJ loss/tie + MIA loss/tie

OR

BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss

OR

BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + MIA loss

OR

BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win

OR

BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win

OR

BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss

OR

BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win

OR

NYJ loss + NE loss + CLE loss/tie + LV loss/tie + LAC win + TEN loss/tie

Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with:

LAC win + LV loss/tie + NYJ loss + NE loss

OR

LAC win + LV loss/tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + MIA loss

OR

LAC win + LV loss/tie + NYJ tie + NE loss + MIA loss

In addition, the New York Jets are eliminated from playoff contention with:

NYJ loss + LAC win + MIA win + NE win + BAL win/tie

OR

NYJ loss + LAC win + MIA win + NE win + CLE loss/tie

