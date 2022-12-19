NFL Week 16 playoff clinching scenarios: How the Bills and Eagles can secure division titles

Just three weeks remain in the NFL’s regular season and we’re starting to see the playoff picture in both conferences take shape. In Week 15, we saw a couple of division champions crowned and some others punch their ticket to the postseason. Not only did we see a few Clubs secure their spot into the tournament, but there was also some significant movement in the AFC playoff standings as the Chargers leapt up to the No. 6 seed in the conference after Entering Week 15 is the outside looking in.

Looking ahead to Week 16, we have several clinching scenarios, including two more divisions that could be wrapped up by this time next week. Before we jump into all those, let’s take a quick look at what has already been determined.

Below, check out all the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16.

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Clinches AFC East with:

BUF win OR MIA loss

Week 16 opponent: at Bears (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS)

Clinches playoff berth with:

CIN win OR NYJ loss

Week 16 opponent: at Patriots, (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS)

Clinches playoff berth with:

BAL win + NYJ loss + NE loss OR BAL win + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR BAL win + NE loss + MIA loss

Week 16 opponent: vs. Falcons (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET on FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Clinches playoff berth with:

LAC win + NYJ loss + NE loss + LV loss

Week 16 opponent: at Colts (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

Clinches NFC East title with:

PHI win

Week 16 opponent: at Cowboys (Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)

Clinches playoff berth with:

NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss OR NYG win + DET loss + WAS loss OR NYG win + SEA loss + Was loss

Week 16 opponent: at Vikings (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET on FOX)