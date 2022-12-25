NFL Week 16 picks, predictions, odds Sunday and Monday

Commercial content 21+.



Dave Blezow makes his NFL Week 16 Picks for Sunday and Monday’s games. All lines courtesy of BetMGM:

Sunday

MIAMI DOLPHINS (-4) over Green Bay Packers

Finally we can stop talking about the weather, although I was impressed by the Dolphins not-quite-good-enough showing in Orchard Park. After a Brutal three-game road trip, I expect the Dolphins to extend against the largely unimpressive Packers.

Denver Broncos (-2.5) over LOS ANGELES RAMS

I can think of better things to do on Christmas Day than watch these two teams try to play football. If I do, it’ll be on the fun Nickelodeon simulcast with all of the animated green slime. Russell Wilson is back after the Broncos gave me a Lock win last week without him.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (+7.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If I went against the 3-10-1 ATS Chiefs, I have to fade the 3-10-1 Bucs. Even if that leaves me with a free-falling Cardinals team and Trace McSorley vs. Tom Brady in prime time. Hey, stranger things have happened in the NFL. Lots of them. Every week

Monday

Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) over INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

How do NFL teams bounce back the next week after blowing a 33-0 lead? The Colts are the first team to ever try it. If you think that’s a good betting situation, then have at it, but I’ll take Justin Herbert here.

This week’s Picks are dedicated to my father, Norman, a life-long Giants fan who is fighting a tough health battle I know he will win.