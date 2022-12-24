NFL Week 16 LIVE: Scores, playoff picture, standings and highlights; Cowboys-Eagles, 49ers-Commanders in progress
December 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
Commanders’ defensive issues resurface
The Commanders’ defense had issues allowing big plays early this season, and those appear to be resurfacing today. Darrick Forrest appeared to lose track of his responsibility in the middle of the field, and George Kittle went streaking past him for a 34-yard touchdown. The 49ers went 76 yards in seven plays to open the half, taking a 14-7 lead.
December 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
Panthers CB Jaycee Horn suffers wrist injury in win vs. Lions
The Panthers kept themselves in the postseason hunt with a win against the Lions on Sunday, but the status of one of their key defenders, cornerback Jaycee Horn, is uncertain as they prepare for their final two games. Here’s what you need to know:
- Horn, 23, left Sunday’s game with a wrist injury, the team said.
- Carolina Coach Steve Wilks said he did not have an update on Horn’s injury following the game.
- Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said that Horn broke his wrist.
Read more here.
The Athletic NFL Staff
Panthers CB Jaycee Horn suffers wrist injury in win vs. Lions
December 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
Steelers Honor Franco Harris
Steelers players all arrived at the stadium wearing Franco Harris jerseys.
December 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST
Commanders wearing 49ers down
The 49ers are usually the team that wears opponents down, but the Commanders had that role in the first half.
Play count at half..
Washington: 36
49ers: 21
It’s going to be a challenging second half for SF. Commanders’ goal has been to wear a superior opponent down and so far they’ve executed that
— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 24, 2022
December 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST
Washington-San Francisco a negative for Fantasy Managers
The first half of the Washington-San Francisco game had Mostly negative results for Fantasy managers. Here are the point totals (full PPR scoring).
- 49ers RB Ray-Ray McCloud III – 13.1 points
- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey – 3.7 points
- 49ers TE George Kittle – 3.5 points
- 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk – 1.9 points
- 49ers QB Brock Purdy – 0.2 points
- Commanders WR Jahan Dotson – 14.9 points
- Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke – 7.16 points
- Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. – 4.4 points
- Commanders RB Antonio Gibson – 2.9 points
- Commanders WR Terry McLaurin – 2.4 points
- Commanders WR Curtis Samuel – 2.4 points
December 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST
NFL playoff picture at Week 16
More than half of the 14 playoff spots are clinched before Christmas Day. Here’s where the NFL playoff picture stands following the opening slate of games on Christmas Eve.
Listed odds to make the playoffs, secure the No. 1 seed and win the Super Bowl are all wrong The Athletic‘s NFL betting model, created by Austin Mock. The projected playoff chances have been adjusted to account for possible Week 18 rest scenarios and injuries to quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill.
Read the updated projections here.
The Athletic Staff
NFL playoff picture at Week 16: Bills win AFC East, Jaguars lead AFC South
December 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST
Washington got Lucky
Washington got another lucky bounce, as a pass behind wideout Jahan Dotson on third-and-6 eventually wound up in Dotson’s hands instead of in 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s. Three plays later, Taylor Heinicke converted third-and-14 with a pass to Curtis Samuel, then finds Dotson in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. The Commanders have tied it at seven with 22 seconds until halftime.
December 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
The Bears are bad
Matching a record low in a century-plus worth of seasons says something for how bad the Bears are this year.
December 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
Darrick Forrest have a season!
Darrick Forrest is having a terrific second season for the Commanders, and he got a friendly bounce there for his fourth interception of the year. Jauan Jennings dropped a pass from Brock Purdy, then tipped it up over his head right to Forrest. Washington will take over at San Francisco on the 31st.
December 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
Bettors expect more scoring in Eagles-Cowboys
The betting public expects the scoring binge to continue in the Eagles-Cowboys game, as the over/under in total points for this contest is now at 59.5 points in live in-game betting at BetMGM
December 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST
Brian Burns says teammate Jaycee Horn broke his wrist Saturday
Nothing official has been released by the Panthers or confirmed by head Coach Steve Wilks, but Carolina DE Brian Burns said after the game that CB Jaycee Horn broke his wrist.
Burns said depending on the severity of it, he would not want Horn to play again.
December 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST
CMC can do it all
Just when it seems like 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has done everything he can do, he adds superb blocking to his skill list.
He was the lead Blocker on Ray-Ray McCloud’s long touchdown run.
December 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
Ray-Ray McCloud to the house
Washington’s defense started strong but just had a critical lapse, as the 49ers opened up a huge seam on an end around to Ray-Ray McCloud, which the wideout took 71 yards for a touchdown.
The play caps a seven-play, 99-yard drive after San Francisco’s goal line stand. Huge swing in the second quarter.
December 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST
Familiar foe
Now-Cowboys OT Jason Peters, one of the best players in Eagles history, helped pave the way for Ezekiel Elliott on the touchdown.
December 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST
Zeke cuts into the Eagles’ lead
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard’s Fantasy Managers are gnashing their collective teeth after Pollard came up just short of the end zone on an 8-yard run. Teammate Ezekiel Elliott then converted the score on the next play to make it 10-7, Eagles, with 1:52 left in the first quarter.
December 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
Geno Smith is good to go
Seahawks QB Geno Smith has no significant injury concerns despite being banged up today in the loss to the Chiefs.
Geno says he just got the wind knocked out of him earlier in the game. That’s why he was on a knee after that sack. Says he’s fine, tho.
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 24, 2022
December 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
Commanders grind out long drive, but get stuffed on fourth-and-goal
An impressive, grinding Commanders drive ends a half-yard short of the goal line, as Antonio Gibson — not Brian Robinson, Surprisingly — is stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1. It was a 17-play, 79-yard drive that ate up a whopping 10:48 of the clock, as Washington converted third-and-13 and third-and-9. But the game remains scoreless.
December 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST
Titans lose fifth straight; now tied with Jaguars for AFC South lead
Jalen Pitre intercepts a Titans hail-mary attempt, giving the Tennessee their fifth loss in a row and the Texans their first win since Week 5.
Jacksonville is now leading the AFC South because the Jaguars won the first head-to-head matchup with the Titans. The two teams will play again in Week 18 in what is shaping up to be a winner-take-all game for the division title.
(Photo: USA Today)
