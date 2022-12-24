NFL Week 16 LIVE: Scores, playoff picture, standings and highlights; Cowboys-Eagles, 49ers-Commanders in progress

December 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST

Commanders’ defensive issues resurface

The Commanders’ defense had issues allowing big plays early this season, and those appear to be resurfacing today. Darrick Forrest appeared to lose track of his responsibility in the middle of the field, and George Kittle went streaking past him for a 34-yard touchdown. The 49ers went 76 yards in seven plays to open the half, taking a 14-7 lead.

David DeChant

Staff Editor, News

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn suffers wrist injury in win vs. Lions

The Panthers kept themselves in the postseason hunt with a win against the Lions on Sunday, but the status of one of their key defenders, cornerback Jaycee Horn, is uncertain as they prepare for their final two games. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Horn, 23, left Sunday’s game with a wrist injury, the team said.
  • Carolina Coach Steve Wilks said he did not have an update on Horn’s injury following the game.
  • Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said that Horn broke his wrist.

Read more here.

December 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST

Steelers Honor Franco Harris

Steelers players all arrived at the stadium wearing Franco Harris jerseys.

David DeChant

December 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST

Commanders wearing 49ers down

The 49ers are usually the team that wears opponents down, but the Commanders had that role in the first half.

KC Joyner

December 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST

Washington-San Francisco a negative for Fantasy Managers

The first half of the Washington-San Francisco game had Mostly negative results for Fantasy managers. Here are the point totals (full PPR scoring).

  • 49ers RB Ray-Ray McCloud III – 13.1 points
  • 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey – 3.7 points
  • 49ers TE George Kittle – 3.5 points
  • 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk – 1.9 points
  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy – 0.2 points
  • Commanders WR Jahan Dotson – 14.9 points
  • Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke – 7.16 points
  • Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. – 4.4 points
  • Commanders RB Antonio Gibson – 2.9 points
  • Commanders WR Terry McLaurin – 2.4 points
  • Commanders WR Curtis Samuel – 2.4 points
December 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST

NFL playoff picture at Week 16

More than half of the 14 playoff spots are clinched before Christmas Day. Here’s where the NFL playoff picture stands following the opening slate of games on Christmas Eve.

Listed odds to make the playoffs, secure the No. 1 seed and win the Super Bowl are all wrong The Athletic‘s NFL betting model, created by Austin Mock. The projected playoff chances have been adjusted to account for possible Week 18 rest scenarios and injuries to quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill.

Read the updated projections here.

December 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST

Washington got Lucky

Washington got another lucky bounce, as a pass behind wideout Jahan Dotson on third-and-6 eventually wound up in Dotson’s hands instead of in 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s. Three plays later, Taylor Heinicke converted third-and-14 with a pass to Curtis Samuel, then finds Dotson in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. The Commanders have tied it at seven with 22 seconds until halftime.

David DeChant

December 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST

The Bears are bad

Matching a record low in a century-plus worth of seasons says something for how bad the Bears are this year.

KC Joyner

December 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST

Darrick Forrest have a season!

Darrick Forrest is having a terrific second season for the Commanders, and he got a friendly bounce there for his fourth interception of the year. Jauan Jennings dropped a pass from Brock Purdy, then tipped it up over his head right to Forrest. Washington will take over at San Francisco on the 31st.

David DeChant

December 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST

Bettors expect more scoring in Eagles-Cowboys

The betting public expects the scoring binge to continue in the Eagles-Cowboys game, as the over/under in total points for this contest is now at 59.5 points in live in-game betting at BetMGM

KC Joyner

December 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST

Brian Burns says teammate Jaycee Horn broke his wrist Saturday

Nothing official has been released by the Panthers or confirmed by head Coach Steve Wilks, but Carolina DE Brian Burns said after the game that CB Jaycee Horn broke his wrist.

Burns said depending on the severity of it, he would not want Horn to play again.

Joseph Person

December 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST

CMC can do it all

Just when it seems like 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has done everything he can do, he adds superb blocking to his skill list.

He was the lead Blocker on Ray-Ray McCloud’s long touchdown run.

KC Joyner

December 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST

Ray-Ray McCloud to the house

Washington’s defense started strong but just had a critical lapse, as the 49ers opened up a huge seam on an end around to Ray-Ray McCloud, which the wideout took 71 yards for a touchdown.

The play caps a seven-play, 99-yard drive after San Francisco’s goal line stand. Huge swing in the second quarter.

David DeChant

December 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST

Familiar foe

Now-Cowboys OT Jason Peters, one of the best players in Eagles history, helped pave the way for Ezekiel Elliott on the touchdown.

Zach Berman

December 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST

Zeke cuts into the Eagles’ lead

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard’s Fantasy Managers are gnashing their collective teeth after Pollard came up just short of the end zone on an 8-yard run. Teammate Ezekiel Elliott then converted the score on the next play to make it 10-7, Eagles, with 1:52 left in the first quarter.

KC Joyner

December 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST

Geno Smith is good to go

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has no significant injury concerns despite being banged up today in the loss to the Chiefs.

David DeChant

December 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST

Commanders grind out long drive, but get stuffed on fourth-and-goal

An impressive, grinding Commanders drive ends a half-yard short of the goal line, as Antonio Gibson — not Brian Robinson, Surprisingly — is stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1. It was a 17-play, 79-yard drive that ate up a whopping 10:48 of the clock, as Washington converted third-and-13 and third-and-9. But the game remains scoreless.

David DeChant

December 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST

Titans lose fifth straight; now tied with Jaguars for AFC South lead

Jalen Pitre intercepts a Titans hail-mary attempt, giving the Tennessee their fifth loss in a row and the Texans their first win since Week 5.

Jacksonville is now leading the AFC South because the Jaguars won the first head-to-head matchup with the Titans. The two teams will play again in Week 18 in what is shaping up to be a winner-take-all game for the division title.

(Photo: USA Today)

Aaron Reiss

