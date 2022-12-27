NFL Week 16 highlights: Chargers dominate Colts on MNF to clinch playoff berth

Week 16 of the NFL season concluded with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers rolling to a 20-3 win on the road over the Nick Foles-led Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday Night Football.

After a scoreless first quarter that featured three total interceptions, Los Angeles was in control for the final three quarters. Austin Ekeler scored both touchdowns while the Chargers’ defense intercepted Foles three times to help them clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Not on the Chargers’ watch, Nick

After winning a challenge to get the first down on fourth down, the Colts wanted to hit a home run. Instead, they struck out swinging as Michael Davis was waiting for Foles’ throw and picked it off.

Herbert gets picked off, too

Just a few plays after the Chargers intercepted Foles, the Colts got some payback. On third-and-2, Colts defensive back Rodney Thomas ended up with the ball in his hands as Herbert’s throw was deflected.

How did he keep his feet in?

Derwin James Somehow kept his feet inbounds to make the interception and give the Chargers the ball back, marking three straight possessions that ended in a pick between both teams.

Tossin’ it side-armed

Herbert was able to throw a completion to Mike Williams despite the pressure by throwing the ball side–armed. Williams took the grab 18 yards to get the Chargers into the red zone.

The excellent Ekeler

Austin Ekeler capped off the Chargers’ 13-play drive that lasted for nearly half of the second quarter by running in for a 1-yard score to break the scoreless tie.

James ejected

The Chargers’ star safety was thrown out of the game following his hard helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts receiver Ashton Dulin. Both players went to the blue medical tent following the play to get evaluated for concussions. It was also James’ second 15-yard penalty in three plays after he took off Colts receiver Michael Pittman’s helmet following a reception, earning him a facemask penalty.

It’s Tricky

The Chargers Dialed up a trick play, with Herbert getting the ball back after a pitch and throwing it down the field for a 25-yard pass to Keenan Allen. The play set the Chargers up for a field goal to give them a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Make that three Picks for the Chargers’ defense

Asante Samuel Jr. got in on the action at the beginning of the second half, picking off Foles to set the Chargers up in Colts territory. Los Angeles kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive to go up 13-3.

Money Mack

Khalil Mack got a big third-down sack to force the Colts to punt again in the third quarter.

Fumble!

After nearly getting the ball back on a muffed punt, the Colts can say “ball don’t lie” as their defensive line brought the heat on Herbert and forced the Chargers QB to fumble the ball.

Ekeler adds on

The Chargers added to their lead and got even closer to clinching a playoff berth when Ekeler added his second touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

