NFL Week 16 grades: Packers earn ‘B+’ for upset win over Dolphins; Broncos fail in blowout loss to Rams

The NFL officially turned into a winter wonderland in Week 16.

The league had eight games that kicked off with a temperature below freezing on Saturday, which was a record for a single day. Things were so cold in Nashville that the Texans-Titans game actually got delayed an hour due to rolling blackouts in Tennessee that were ordered due to the extreme cold.

The Panthers played their coldest home game in franchise history (20 degrees at kickoff), which was a 37-23 win over the Lions. The Ravens also had their coldest home game in franchise history (17 degrees), a 17-9 win over the Falcons. Not to be outdone, the Seahawks dealt with a temperature (12 degrees) that was the coldest in franchise history for any regular-season game.

One game where weather wasn’t an issue was in Minnesota, where the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on Greg Joseph’s game-winning field goal from 61 yards out. The kick was the fifth-longest game-winning field goal in NFL history. The Vikings are now 11-0 in one-score games this season, which is the most one-score victories in a single season in NFL history.

So what kind of grade do you get for winning on a 61-yard field goal? Let’s get to the Week 16 grades and find out.

And don’t forget, there will be three more games on Christmas Day, and we’ll be dishing out grades for those as well.

If you’re looking for a Deeper dive on the Jaguars’ big win over the Jets that was played Thursday, you can check that out here.

LA Rams 51-14 over Broncos

Broncos-Rams grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Green Bay 26-20 over Miami

Packers-Dolphins grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Minnesota 27-24 over NY Giants

Giants-Vikings grades by Jared Dubin (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Buffalo 35-13 over Chicago

Bills-Bears grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

New Orleans 17-10 over Cleveland

Saints-Browns grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Carolina 37-23 over Detroit

Lions-Panthers grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Baltimore 17-9 over Atlanta

Falcons-Ravens grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Kansas City 24-10 over Seattle

Seahawks-Chiefs grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Cincinnati 22-18 over New England

Bengals-Patriots grades by Tyler Sullivan (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Houston 19-14 over Tennessee

Texans-Titans grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Dallas 40-34 over Philadelphia

Eagles-Cowboys grades by Jeff Kerr (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

San Francisco 37-20 over Washington

Commanders-49ers grades by Jordan Dajani (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Pittsburgh 13-10 over Las Vegas

Raiders-Steelers grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)