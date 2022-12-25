NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• Derrick Henry: 23 carries, 126 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 0 receiving yards
• Brandin Cooks: 4 receptions, 34 yards, 1 touchdown
Jump to another recap:
[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]
[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]
[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]
Treylon Burks‘ return: Burks suffered a concussion in Week 13, causing him to miss Week 14.
- He played more than 75% of Offensive snaps for the first time in his NFL career.
- He played 14 of a possible 18 snaps in 12 personnel, which made the difference for him compared to previous weeks.
- He reached 10 snaps in 12 personnel once (Week 3) prior to his first major injury of the season and hadn’t regained those snaps when he returned in Week 10.
- Those snaps came at the expense of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
- This didn’t necessarily lead to more production. They didn’t catch either target, and the Titans’ passing game was held under 100 yards total.
- Burks had a 15-yard carry.
- The Titans have a much more favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys next week.
- Dallas has allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and the Titans will likely need to pass a lot more in that game.
Brandin Cooks Returns to the Texans: Cooks returned after suffering a calf injury in Week 12 and regained his starting job.
- His playing time had ever so slightly been on the decline throughout the season, and that continued.
- He was the clear leader in goals on the team, seeing more than double the goals of any other Texan.
- Chris Moore had been a star in recent weeks and was able to keep his starting job.
- Nico Collins was placed on injured reserve Friday with a foot injury, so Moore will likely keep the starting job over the rest of the season.
- He’s a fine waiver wire target because the Texans have a matchup against them Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Houston will likely be playing from behind, and the Jaguars have allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers.
- Moore is a lot less safe of an option due to a lower target share.
Monitor Teagan Quitoriano‘s health: Quitoriano suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter and did not return.
- The fifth-round rookie had led the Texans’ tight end room in Offensive snaps since joining the lineup in Week 9 as the team’s primary blocking tight end.
- His role on early Downs led him to run 18-21 routes most weeks, but he’s caught only four passes all season.
- This led both Jordan Akins and Brevin Jordan to see more playing time this week.
- OJ Howard has been a healthy inactive. He would likely take Quitoriano’s role if the injury is serious.
- This makes the Texans’ tight end situation one to avoid, despite the injury.
Texans backfield goes as expected: In their second game without Dameon Piercethe Texans used their running backs similar to the last three quarters of Week 15.
- The Texans initially turned to Dare Ogunbowale on early Downs last week but eventually shifted to Royce Freeman being the primary early back.
- Rex Burkhead remained the third-down back, as was the case last week and has been for most of the season.
- Freeman is an OK waiver wire target for Fantasy Managers Desperate at running back. The Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed the 10th-most Fantasy points to running backs this season, and we can be decently confident he will lead the team in carries.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.