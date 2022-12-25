NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Derrick Henry: 23 carries, 126 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 0 receiving yards

• Brandin Cooks: 4 receptions, 34 yards, 1 touchdown

Treylon Burks‘ return: Burks suffered a concussion in Week 13, causing him to miss Week 14.

Dallas has allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and the Titans will likely need to pass a lot more in that game.

The Titans have a much more favorable matchup against the

This didn’t necessarily lead to more production. They didn’t catch either target, and the Titans’ passing game was held under 100 yards total.

Those snaps came at the expense of

He reached 10 snaps in 12 personnel once (Week 3) prior to his first major injury of the season and hadn’t regained those snaps when he returned in Week 10.

He played 14 of a possible 18 snaps in 12 personnel, which made the difference for him compared to previous weeks.

He played more than 75% of Offensive snaps for the first time in his NFL career.

Brandin Cooks Returns to the Texans: Cooks returned after suffering a calf injury in Week 12 and regained his starting job.

His playing time had ever so slightly been on the decline throughout the season, and that continued.

He was the clear leader in goals on the team, seeing more than double the goals of any other Texan.

Chris Moore had been a star in recent weeks and was able to keep his starting job.

Nico Collins was placed on injured reserve Friday with a foot injury, so Moore will likely keep the starting job over the rest of the season.

He’s a fine waiver wire target because the Texans have a matchup against them Jacksonville Jaguars .

Houston will likely be playing from behind, and the Jaguars have allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers.