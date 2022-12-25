NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• George Kittle: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 2 touchdowns
• Jahan Dotson: 6 receptions, 76 yards, 1 touchdown
Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey‘s frustrating usage: McCaffrey only touched the ball 17 times while his backup did nine times.
- In previous games where McCaffrey’s touches were limited, it was because the backup played a lot in the second half while the 49ers had a comfortable lead.
- This week, they lost a few carries here and there throughout the game.
- He only ran the ball three times in the first quarter, which was his fewest in the first quarter since Week 8.
- Tyrion Davis-Price was the primary backup Saturday. Jordan Mason had been the backup, but he was added to the practice report on Thursday due to a hamstring injury.
- Davis-Price also ran the ball three times in the first quarter. The 49ers’ backup running backs only had four carries in the first quarter from Weeks 8-15.
- The run game, in general, wasn’t effective against a strong Commanders run defense, outside of a 71-yard run by wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III.
- The 49ers running backs have a much more favorable matchup next week against the Las Vegas Raiderswho have allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to running backs this season.
- McCaffrey should be able to put up big numbers even if a backup also takes several carries next week, but this will be a concern for 2023.
Washington turns to Jonathan Williams: When the Commanders turned to Carson Wentz at quarterback, they also put in Williams at running back.
- Williams started the season fourth on the Commanders’ depth chart. They received a few snaps early in the season when Brian Robinson was not playing.
- He started seeing Offensive snaps again in Week 12 well after JD McKissic Landed on injured reserve. He only played seven Offensive snaps from Weeks 12-15.
- Williams was similarly used sparingly to begin this game with two snaps in the first half, and none in the third quarter.
- The run game was ineffective over those three quarters, and neither back contributed much to the passing game at that point.
- Williams played in 18 of the last 19 snaps of the game, corresponding to Wentz playing at quarterback. There were no other changes made to the Offensive personnel.
- It’s unclear what if anything this will mean for next week, but it will at least make start/sit decisions more complicated when it comes to Commanders running backs.
