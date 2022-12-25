NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• George Kittle: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 2 touchdowns

• Jahan Dotson: 6 receptions, 76 yards, 1 touchdown

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

| [email protected] |

Christian McCaffrey‘s frustrating usage: McCaffrey only touched the ball 17 times while his backup did nine times.

In previous games where McCaffrey’s touches were limited, it was because the backup played a lot in the second half while the 49ers had a comfortable lead.

This week, they lost a few carries here and there throughout the game.

He only ran the ball three times in the first quarter, which was his fewest in the first quarter since Week 8.

Tyrion Davis-Price was the primary backup Saturday. Jordan Mason had been the backup, but he was added to the practice report on Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Davis-Price also ran the ball three times in the first quarter. The 49ers’ backup running backs only had four carries in the first quarter from Weeks 8-15.

The run game, in general, wasn’t effective against a strong Commanders run defense, outside of a 71-yard run by wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III .

The 49ers running backs have a much more favorable matchup next week against the Las Vegas Raiders who have allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to running backs this season.