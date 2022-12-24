NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• Travis Kelce: 6 receptions, 113 yards
• Kenneth Walker III: 26 carries, 107 yards, 2 receptions, -2 receiving yards
Jump to another recap:
[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]
[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]
[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]
Monitor Travis Homer‘s health: Homer suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and didn’t return.
- The health of Seattle’s running backs was already a topic of discussion coming into the game. Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas were both questionable this week with ankle injuries.
- Seattle activated both Wayne Gallman and Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the 53-man roster just to be safe. Gallman was among the seven players inactive for the game, while Igwebuike did not play on offense.
- Walker played his usual role in the offense, while Dallas took over all of the snaps Homer would typically play.
- Walker will be a must-start next week, regardless of the health of the backups, despite a tough matchup against the New York Jets.
Monitor Marquise Goodwin‘s health: Goodwin suffered a wrist injury at the start of the third quarter but was able to return by the fourth quarter.
- The Seahawks were already without Tyler Lockettwho was inactive after having surgery on a broken bone in his hand.
- Goodwin typically played only in three-receiver sets, but he and Laquon Treadwell took the snaps in 12 personnel that would typically go to Lockett. Treadwell took Lockett’s snaps in three-receiver sets.
- Penny Hart became the team’s third receiver while Goodwin missed roughly a quarter of the game with his injury.
- This Mostly meant other players on the team received more targets. The top three receivers in terms of receiving yards were DK Metcalfa running back and a tight end.
- The Seahawks play the Jets in Week 17, which is even more reason to avoid these wide receivers on the waiver wire.
Kadarius Toney‘s role expands: Toney returned from injury last week and saw his role increase in this game.
- Toney played only five Offensive snaps last week after missing Weeks 12-14.
- He and Skye Moore were competing for snaps in Weeks 10-11 at WR4 on the depth chart.
- Toney was slightly ahead of Moore in this game. His increase in snaps largely came at the expense of Marquez Valdes-Scantlingwhose snaps have slowly but surely been on the decline.
- The Chiefs didn’t get much production out of their wide receivers, in general, against the Seahawks. Their top three receivers in receiving yards were all non-wide receivers.
- Toney caught a touchdown pass, and Justin Watson and Valdes-Scantling were held without a catch.
- Mecole Hardman recently returned to practice and could rejoin the active roster before the Chiefs’ next game. This would further complicate the receiving room.
- The only spot that seems secure is JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s at the top of the depth chart.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.