NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Travis Kelce: 6 receptions, 113 yards

• Kenneth Walker III: 26 carries, 107 yards, 2 receptions, -2 receiving yards

Monitor Travis Homer‘s health: Homer suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and didn’t return.

The health of Seattle’s running backs was already a topic of discussion coming into the game. Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas were both questionable this week with ankle injuries.

Seattle activated both Wayne Gallman and Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the 53-man roster just to be safe. Gallman was among the seven players inactive for the game, while Igwebuike did not play on offense.

Walker played his usual role in the offense, while Dallas took over all of the snaps Homer would typically play.

Walker will be a must-start next week, regardless of the health of the backups, despite a tough matchup against the New York Jets .

Monitor Marquise Goodwin‘s health: Goodwin suffered a wrist injury at the start of the third quarter but was able to return by the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks were already without Tyler Lockett who was inactive after having surgery on a broken bone in his hand.

Goodwin typically played only in three-receiver sets, but he and Laquon Treadwell took the snaps in 12 personnel that would typically go to Lockett. Treadwell took Lockett’s snaps in three-receiver sets.

Penny Hart became the team’s third receiver while Goodwin missed roughly a quarter of the game with his injury.

This Mostly meant other players on the team received more targets. The top three receivers in terms of receiving yards were DK Metcalf a running back and a tight end.

The Seahawks play the Jets in Week 17, which is even more reason to avoid these wide receivers on the waiver wire.

Kadarius Toney‘s role expands: Toney returned from injury last week and saw his role increase in this game.

Toney played only five Offensive snaps last week after missing Weeks 12-14.

He and Skye Moore were competing for snaps in Weeks 10-11 at WR4 on the depth chart.

Toney was slightly ahead of Moore in this game. His increase in snaps largely came at the expense of Marquez Valdes-Scantling whose snaps have slowly but surely been on the decline.

The Chiefs didn’t get much production out of their wide receivers, in general, against the Seahawks. Their top three receivers in receiving yards were all non-wide receivers.

Toney caught a touchdown pass, and Justin Watson and Valdes-Scantling were held without a catch.

Mecole Hardman recently returned to practice and could rejoin the active roster before the Chiefs’ next game. This would further complicate the receiving room.

The only spot that seems secure is JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘s at the top of the depth chart.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.