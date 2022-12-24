NFL Week 16 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL is having its “Halloween in January” moment in Week 16. The league has moved its usual Sunday Slate to Saturday afternoon to avoid staging most of its games on Christmas Day.

Instead, there will be 11 NFL games played on Christmas Eve, and fans will be treated to many quality matchups with playoff implications.

Even with the games moved to Saturday, CBS and Fox will still split the rights to the two games down the middle. There will be 10 contests played during the afternoon slate, so each network will broadcast five.

This week, it’s Fox that will broadcast the doubleheader. Viewers can catch two games on the channel, one of which will be the nationally-televised Cowboys vs. Eagles game at 4:25 pm ET. In the earlier slate, Seahawks-Chiefs and Giants-Vikings will serve as the main draws for Fox.

Meanwhile, CBS’ biggest game will be between the Bengals and Patriots. New England will play host to Cincinnati as it looks to recover from an embarrassing end to its Week 15 loss against the Raiders.

Below is the full NFL coverage map for Week 16, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Saturday.

NFL coverage map Week 16

(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)

Ed: Seahawks at Chiefs

Blue: Giants at Vikings

Green: Falcons at Ravens

Yellow: Lions at Panthers

There is no coverage map needed for Fox’s late games, as Eagles at Cowboys will be nationally televised​​​​​​​.

Ed: Bengals at Patriots

Green: Bills at Bears

Yellow: Texans at Titans

Orange: Saints at Browns

Blue: Commanders at 49ers (LATE)

TV schedule for NFL Week 16 games

The NFL’s usual Sunday Slate moves to Saturday in Week 16, as the league is putting a majority of its games on Christmas Eve as opposed to Christmas Day. That said, the NFL will still have three, stand-alone Sunday games on the holiday and its usual “Monday Night Football” broadcast, too.

There will be plenty of good matchups to watch during Saturday’s 10-game afternoon slate lineup. The Eagles at Cowboys game figures to be among the best of the bunch, but the Lions-Panthers, Giants-Vikings and Bengals-Patriots games all come with major playoff implications.

Too, the weather across the country will be wild in Week 16. There are plenty of games that will be impacted by fierce winds, rain and cold temperatures. We may not get any true snow games, but NFL players will battle the elements in Week 16 without a doubt.

Below is the full list of the Saturday afternoon games that will be broadcast regionally by CBS and Fox.

CBS coverage

Bengals at Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Bills at Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Texans at Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Saints at Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Commanders at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

Seahawks at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)

Giants at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Falcons at Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Lions at Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Eagles at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

List of Week 16 NFL games by TV market

(TV markets listed in order of size)