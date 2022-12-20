NFL Week 16 betting guide: Odds, matchups and spreads

Heading into the holiday weekend, the NFL action is spread out across four days. The Jaguars and Jets kick things off in Week 16 with their Matchup Thursday night. Then, the bulk of the games are played Saturday on Christmas Eve, followed by three games on Christmas, and one Monday Night, which is a less-than-thrilling game between the Chargers and Colts.

For those tracking 2022 betting trends, the underdogs still have an advantage with a 120-97-7 (55%) against the spread (ATS) record. The under has cashed in 55.2% of games (122 games), while the over has cashed at a 44.8% clip (99 games).

Seven of the 16 games in Week 16 feature home underdogs, including the Bears, who are the biggest home dogs as they are being spotted with 8.5 points against the Bills. Home underdogs have covered the spread in 57% of games this season (49-37-3).

