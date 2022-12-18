NFL Week 15: Vikings comeback lights up social media; Bills edge Dolphins in snow

It’s almost Christmas, which means there was Saturday NFL action as the 2022 regular season enters its home stretch. The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime, the Browns upset the AFC North Rival Ravens at home, and the Bills clinched their fourth straight playoff berth by edging the Dolphins in snowy Buffalo in the nightcap.

Here are the top trending moments from a key slate of NFL games.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

There is football weather, and then there is this

The forecasted snowstorm that the Dolphins downplayed has arrived in Buffalo.

Can’t have a winter wonderland in Buffalo without Santa!

The Storm may have subsided well before game time, but this guy probably feels right at home in frigid, snow-covered Highmark Stadium.

Allen, Diggs show love to some very special fans

Bills fans, Dolphins fans find common ground

Snowballs!

Only one way for the Buffalo faithful to celebrate after the Bills scored the game’s first touchdown.

Refs warn Bills Mafia about Snowball throws

After several Dolphins players were pelted with snowballs, and some hit the field while the Dolphins were on offense despite warnings from the in-stadium jumbotron, the referees threatened to give the Bills a 15-yard penalty unless the home crowd stopped throwing them.

Waddle waddle!

Jaylen Waddle opened the second half with a 67-yard touchdown reception, and of course he had to bust out the Penguin-like move.

Let it snow!

The snow is coming down in western New York as the Bills and Dolphins are tied late.

Of course this guy loves it:

Bills clear the way for the winning kick!

Buffalo’s special teams unit made sure Tyler Bass had plenty of clear field to kick from as the snow came down, and Bass won the game for Buffalo at the buzzer.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Star-studded group of mascots!

Viktor the Viking and Blue the Colt have arrived in Minneapolis for Saturday’s matinee, and they brought some friends: Stuff the Magic Dragon, Clark the Cub, Buoy, G-Wiz, Puddles, Blooper and Goldy Gopher.

Justin Jefferson meets Cadillac Jack!

Saturday bump?

The Colts are out to a surprising 17-0 lead over the Vikings on the road on a Saturday — coached by Jeff Saturday.

Colts up BIG, social media reacts

Indianapolis is leading 30-0 (!) before Halftime and NFL Twitter is stunned by what is unfolding in Minneapolis.

DeForest Buckner with a griddy troll

Nobody is more synonymous with the Griddy than Justin Jefferson, so DeForest Buckner had to have a little fun when sacking Jefferson’s quarterback.

Colts up 33-0 at halftime, social media piles on Vikings

Mascot stiff-arm!

Blooper is once again not for the kids, as the Braves mascot stiff-armed and trucked multiple children during the Halftime mini-game.

Meanwhile, it looks like Puddles might have to go on injured reserve.

Vikings coming all the way back!

The Vikings have gone on a 28-3 (yes, 28-3) run against Matt Ryan (yes, Matt Ryan) and the Colts, and social media is in shock as Minnesota is now down by just eight.

Social media reacts to blown calls

The Vikings had an apparent scoop and score and could have tied the game with a two-point conversion, but the referees ruled that Colts running back Zack Moss was down. Although they reversed the ruling on replay, the Vikings only got the ball back at the spot of the fumble — and got hit with a 15-yard penalty for “unsportsmanlike conduct” due to their Outrage at the call.

THE VIKINGS COME ALL THE WAY BACK

A Dalvin Cook touchdown and two-point conversion to TJ Hockenson have tied the game. If the Vikings win, it would be the largest comeback in NFL history (33 points).

This kid also seems ecstatic.

Vikings complete the comeback, social media reacts!

The 40-yard field goal from Greg Joseph in the closing seconds of overtime sealed the win — the first time an NFL team has come back from a 30-point deficit at halftime.

Matt Ryan adds another dubious record

Jeff Saturday, Colts have their critics

Jefferson: “We scared y’all”

Star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson led the team in a celebration dance — and had a message for Minnesota fans.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Justin Tucker makes history!

One of the Greatest Kickers the NFL has ever seen is now the Ravens’ all-time field goals leader.

Lamar calling a second-half comeback

Lamar Jackson is out for the second straight game due to a knee sprain, but is predicting a Ravens comeback after Baltimore falls behind 6-3 at the half.

Tucker, Ravens frustrated

Tucker has missed two field goals in a game for the first time since 2018, as the Ravens are down 10 to the Browns in the fourth quarter.