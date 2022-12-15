NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps
Philadelphia will look to inch closer towards a division title while maintaining its hold on the top seed and home-field advantage.
The Eagles are headed to Chicago Sunday to face the Rebuilding Bears, and second-year quarterback, Justin Fields.
Fans in the Windy City are hoping the former Ohio State star can Duplicate Jalen Hurts and continue to develop heading into 2023.
With the Matchup taking place during the early game on Fox, here’s the television watch from via 506 Sports.
FOX Early Game
Dallas @ Jacksonville –Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Philadelphia @ Chicago — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Atlanta @ New Orleans — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
FOX Late Games
New England @ Las Vegas (LATE) — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Arizona @ Denver (LATE) — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
CBS Early game
Detroit @ NY Jets — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Kansas City @ Houston — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Pittsburgh @ Carolina — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
CBS Late Game
Cincinnati @ Tampa Bay — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Tennessee @ LA Chargers — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
