NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps

Philadelphia will look to inch closer towards a division title while maintaining its hold on the top seed and home-field advantage.

The Eagles are headed to Chicago Sunday to face the Rebuilding Bears, and second-year quarterback, Justin Fields.

Fans in the Windy City are hoping the former Ohio State star can Duplicate Jalen Hurts and continue to develop heading into 2023.

With the Matchup taking place during the early game on Fox, here’s the television watch from via 506 Sports.