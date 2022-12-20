NFL Week 15 top plays: Rams facing Packers on Monday Night Football

Week 15 of the NFL season comes to a close with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers playing host to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football.

The Rams are aiming to keep the momentum going after a wild last-second win over Las Vegas last week, but they’ll have their work cut out for them in this classic cold-weather game.

The Rams haven’t played in temperatures this low in three decades. Their last game with a kickoff temperature of 20 or colder was in 1992 — a loss to Green Bay when it was 11 degrees with a wind chill of -4, per Sports Illustrated.

The Monday night forecast is Partly cloudy with scattered flurries and has a kickoff temperature of 18 degrees. In games with a kickoff temperature of 32 degrees or colder, Rodgers is 29-11, while he’s just 4-4 when it’s 15 degrees or colder.

Rodgers is looking for his ninth consecutive win on Monday Night Football, which would tie Drew Brees and Joe Montana for the third-longest all-time streak by a starting QB (nine wins).

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

