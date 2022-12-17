NFL Week 15: Saturday and Sunday predictions from Chiefs Writers

Week 15 of the NFL season kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 is Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) will visit the Houston Texans (1-11-1). Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbookthe Chiefs are favored by 14 points.

The rest of the AFC West will play during Sunday’s late-afternoon games: the New England Patriots (7-6) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) (on FOXlocally on WDAF/4), the Arizona Cardinals (4-9) will be in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (3-10) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) will host the Tennessee Titans (7-6 ).

But the rest of the action begins on Saturday, when the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) visit the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) at Noon, the Baltimore Ravens (9-4) are on the road against the Cleveland Browns (5-8) at 3:30 pm and the Buffalo Bills (10-3) host the Miami Dolphins (8-5) at 7:00 pm Both of the last two Saturday games have playoff implications for the Chiefs; all three will be carried on NFL Network.

While the Chiefs are busy in Houston on Sunday, the other early games will include the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) on the road against the Carolina Panthers (5-8), the Detroit Lions (6-7) in New Jersey to play the New York Jets (7-6), the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) visiting the Chicago Bears (3-10).

Sunday’s other late-afternoon game is another Matchup of interest to Chiefs fans: the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) in Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) (on CBS — locally on KCTV/5) .

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the New York Giants (7-5-1) in the nation’s capital to play the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) on Sunday Night Football.

All of the NFL’s teams have now had their bye weeks. For the last four weeks of the season, every team will be playing.

Here are our Picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride Readers pick

READER RECORD: 121-81-5

