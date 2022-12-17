NFL Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios, best games, Tom Brady’s future

We’re in Week 15 of the NFL season, and only the Eagles and 49ers have clinched a playoff berth, while the Bears, Texans and Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention. So 27 teams still have hopes of making the postseason tournament, and five of those teams can clinch playoff spots Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s playoff-clinching scenarios:

  • The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West title with a win against the Texans—or a Chargers loss—or a tie and a Chargers tie. They can clinch a playoff berth with a tie, plus losses by the Jets and Patriots—or a tie, plus losses by the Dolphins and Jets or a Jets tie—or a tie, plus losses by the Dolphins and Jets and a Patriots tie.
  • The Bills can clinch a playoff berth with a win against the Dolphins—or a tie and a Chargers loss—or a tie, plus losses by the Patriots and Jets—or a tie, plus ties by the Chargers and Patriots and a Jets loss.
  • The Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with a win against the Jaguars—or a tie and a Giants loss—or a tie and Giants-Commanders doesn’t end in a tie—or a tie and Seahawks loss—or a Seahawks loss and Lions loss or tie—or a Seahawks loss and a Commanders loss.
  • The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Colts—or a Detroit loss or tie.

