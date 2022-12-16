NFL Week 15 player props to target

After three games Saturday, the NFL still has a full slate for Sunday. It’s exactly the holiday gift football fans wanted. If you’re looking to place some player prop wagers, there are two games at SI Sportsbook that offer some early value.

We are targeting the struggling Chicago run defense in the EaglesBears game, while we are targeting the struggling Titans’ pass defense in the TitansChargers matchup. I also like Titans running back Derrick Henry versus a Chargers team that is allowing a league-leading 5.52 yards per carry this year. His current market at SI Sportsbook is 98.5 rushing yards.

