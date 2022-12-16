NFL Week 15 picks: Detroit Lions-New York Jets predictions | Who will take a huge step towards the playoffs?

A few weeks ago the Jets looked poised to end their 11-season playoff drought. But things have changed quickly, with four losses in their last six games, and now the pressure is on as they host the Lions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

As recently as October, facing the Lions would have seemed like good news for any team Desperately in need of a win. Detroit started the season 1-6 and looked destined for another meaningless December. But the Lions suddenly became one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning five of their last six to get into the heat of the NFC playoff race.

Now these two teams, which have been known more for their mishaps than anything else in recent decades, square off in a game that is likely to help propel the Winner towards the postseason and the loser towards an early offseason.

And it’s a battle of contrasting styles: The Jets have surprisingly shot into playoff contention thanks to their elite defense and young talent and turned to journeyman Mike White with everything on the line. The Lions have leaned on Jared Goff and their prodigious Offensive weapons to flip the script on their season.

So how will it all play out? Here are NJ Advance Media’s predictions for Week 15.

Andy Vasquez, Jets beat reporter: This is a great matchup on the field and a compelling one off it as two teams who have caused their fans so much misery in recent decades play a game that could make or break their playoff chances. The Lions have momentum and have scored 28 or more in five straight. The Jets have allowed 28 or more points only once this season, but they’re scuffling in a big way with four losses in their last six. Ultimately, it comes down to the Jets’ defense, which could be playing without Quinnen Williams (calf). If they struggle early the way they did against Minnesota and Chicago, the Lions will take advantage. But they’re one of the best groups in the league for a reason, and on Sunday they deliver.

PICK: Jets 23, Lions 20.

Darryl Slater, Giants beat reporter: The Jets emerged from last week’s loss in Buffalo with a 7-6 record — and sitting in the AFC’s No. 9 spot, two positions away from the final wild-card playoff berth. They still have work to do, if they want to close out this surprisingly successful season with a playoff appearance. Robert Saleh and Co. get the Lions and Jaguars at home the next two weeks — in a five-day span. They need to win both games, even though the Lions are surging (6-7 record after winning five of their past six games).

PICK: Lions 35, Jets 14.

Bob Brookover, Giants beat reporter: The Jets could do the Giants a real solid here if they can beat the surging Lions at MetLife Stadium. Robert Saleh, of course, is more concerned about getting his own team back among the top seven in the AFC, but the Jets are going to have a difficult time scoring with the Lions.

PICK: Lions 31, Jets 27.

Chris Franklin, Eagles beat reporter: In a battle between two of the most improved teams this season, the Lions come in off an impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings. The addition of Jameson Williams has added another dynamic to their offense, but the Jets still have one of the best defenses in the league. Add the fact that the Lions have to play outside instead of being in a dome, and it bodes well for the Jets, even with a banged-up Mike White.

PICK: Jets 23, Lions 17.

