NFL Week 15 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a playoff spot last week, but are the only team with their postseason ticket punched.

Week 15 opens with an NFC West battle between the 9-4 San Francisco 49ers, who are leading the division, and the 7-6 Seattle Seahawks, who have been clawing for a playoff spot. The 49ers, led by Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, are the favorite.

In a slate of Saturday games, the 10-3 Buffalo Bills also have a heated Divisional Matchup as they host the 8-5 Miami Dolphins and seek to further their position at the top of the AFC East. The Dolphins are the underdog as there is a 65% chance of snow.

On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the 9-4 Cincinnati Bengals take on Tom Brady and the 6-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an interconference matchup with more playoff hopes on the line. The Bengals, who are on a five-game winning streak, are favored to win.

No teams are on a bye week.

Here’s the odds for NFL Week 15, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL week 15 point spreads

San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+3.5)

Indianapolis Colts (+4) at Minnesota Vikings (-4)

Baltimore Ravens (+3) at Cleveland Browns (-3)

Miami Dolphins (+7) at Buffalo Bills (-7)

Atlanta Falcons (+4) at New Orleans Saints (-4)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) at Carolina Panthers (-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5) at Chicago Bears (+8.5)

Kansas City Chiefs (-14) at Houston Texans (+14)

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4.5)

Detroit Lions (+2) at New York Jets (-2)

Arizona Cardinals (+3) at Denver Broncos (-3)

New England Patriots (+1) at Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

Tennessee Titans (+3) at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5)

New York Giants (+4.5) at Washington Commanders (-4.5)

Los Angeles Rams (+7) at Green Bay Packers (-7)

NFL week 15 moneylines

San Francisco 49ers (-180) at Seattle Seahawks (+155)

Indianapolis Colts (+170) at Minnesota Vikings (-200)

Baltimore Ravens (+125) at Cleveland Browns (-150)

Miami Dolphins (+270) at Buffalo Bills (-330)

Atlanta Falcons (+170) at New Orleans Saints (-200)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+130) at Carolina Panthers (-150)

Philadelphia Eagles (-400) at Chicago Bears (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (-800) at Houston Texans (+550)

Dallas Cowboys (-200) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+170)

Detroit Lions (-105) at New York Jets (-125)

Arizona Cardinals (+135) at Denver Broncos (-155)

New England Patriots (-105) at Las Vegas Raiders (-115)

Tennessee Titans (+130) at Los Angeles Chargers (-155)

Cincinnati Bengals (-190) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+160)

New York Giants (+190) at Washington Commanders (-220)

Los Angeles Rams (+255) at Green Bay Packers (-310)

NFL week 15 over/under

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: 43

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: 47.5

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: 38

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: 44.5

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: 43.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers: 37.5

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears: 48

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans: 49.5

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars: 48

Detroit Lions at New York Jets: 44

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos: 37

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders: 44.5

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers: 46.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 44.5

New York Giants at Washington Commanders: 40.5

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: 39

