NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Recap: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Green Bay Packers win with their running backs: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon scored all three of Green Bay’s touchdowns while finishing first and second o n the team in yards from scrimmage.

Romeo Doubs Returns to the wide receiver rotation: Doubts didn’t keep his starting job, but his return could mean good news for Christian Watson long term.

Los Angeles Rams rely on Cam Akers: They gained 100 yards on the ground and through the air while the rest of the team had 83 rushing and receiving yards combined.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

AJ Dillon : 11 carries, 36 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 receptions, 35 receiving yards

Aaron Jones : 17 carries, 90 yards, 4 receptions, 36 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Romeo Doubs‘s return: Doubs returned from the ankle injury he suffered on his first play of Week 9.

The fourth-round rookie had earned a starting job by Week 3 and started seven total games before his injury.

Doubs’ return led the Packers to release the veteran receiver Sammy Watkins earlier in the day.

Watkins was Green Bay’s starter to start the season. They saw significant playing time in the middle of the season when the Packers were dealing with several injuries at the position.

Christian Watson ‘s emergence pushed Watkins down the depth chart. Watkins was held to 11 Offensive snaps over the last two games, and he hadn’t caught a pass since Week 10.

The Packers started the game with Watson, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb in the slot. Doubs was fourth on the depth chart and rotated throughout the game.

Doubs led the team in receiving yards with 55 despite his limited playing time.

He typically played in 11 personnel in Cobb’s place when he did play. When this happened, Watson would typically be the slot receiver.

Watson has played better in the slot than out wide over his rookie season. He had 2.77 yards per route run heading into this game from the slot compared to 2.11 out wide.

Doubs playing more should benefit Watson’s Fantasy value.

The Packers’ cap situation isn’t great in 2023. Cobb will be a free agent and 33 years old by the start of next season. We could see Watson play in the slot a lot more next season, which could be great for his Fantasy value.

Monitor AJ Dillon‘s health: Dillon went to the medical tent and then the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion at the start of the fourth quarter.

He was splitting time with Aaron Jones for the first three quarters.

Dillon was playing a little more than usual, probably because Jones had been dealing with an ankle injury. Jones was limited in practice all week.

Jones took over as the Packers running back for the rest of the game.

Patrick Taylor was signed to Green Bay’s active roster earlier in the day. He had spent all season bouncing back and forth between the active roster and practice squad.

Taylor played his first offensive snaps in the fourth quarter and would likely take a few snaps if Dillon misses a game.

Jones is already a must-start player, but he’s even more likely to be a top-10 player next week if Dillon misses time.

Green Bay has Tyler Goodson on the practice squad. He would likely be the Packers’ third running back if they choose to have three on the active roster.

Tutu Atwell‘s emergence continues: The sophomore receiver set a new career high in his percentage of offensive snaps.

They didn’t start the game but played nearly every snap after the first two run plays.

Brandon Powell started the game, but they were both running plays. In general, Atwell being on the field has meant more passing situations, whereas Powell has been in for more of a mix between pass and run.

Atwell’s increase in playing time meant a decrease for Ben Skowronek which is a good sign Atwell is ahead of Skowronek on the depth chart at this point.

Atwell’s 3.02 yards per route run was the second-most for wide receivers with at least 75 routes heading into this game. He was joined in the top five by Tyreek Hill , Justin Jefferson , Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs .

Atwell’s production wasn’t very high in this game with one catch for 10 yards, but the Rams’ passing offense, in general, was ineffective.

They led the wide receivers in targets with four. They dropped one pass. Atwell also drew a 40-yard defensive pass interference penalty.

He received a rushing attempt for the third straight game and also received an end zone target from a snap out of the backfield.

The Rams’ wide receivers should all be avoided for the rest of 2022, but Atwell has potentially already done enough to earn a 2023 role in the Rams’ offense when everyone is healthy again.

Table Notes