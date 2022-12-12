NFL Week 14: Top viral Moments from Bucs-49ers, Dolphins-Chargers, more

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season contained division rivalries galore, including the red-hot Lions upsetting the NFC North-leading Vikings at home, the Eagles putting a beatdown on he Giants in New Jersey and the Cowboys Barely avoiding a Texas-sized upset against the Texans.

Later, the 49ers dominated the Buccaneers as Tom Brady got a rude welcome back to his native Northern California and the Chiefs survived an upset bid from their AFC West Rival Broncos in Denver.

Keep up on the top plays from NFL Week 14 here!

Here are the top trending and viral Moments from all over the NFL in Week 14!

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Acho’s Chargers diss track

SPEAK co-host Emmanuel Acho has gone all in on the Tua Tagovailoa versus Justin Herbert debate, siding with the no. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft over the no. 6 overall pick. He has constantly praised Tagovailoa during the Alabama product’s breakout 2022 while dismissing Herbert as a “social media quarterback.”

Acho believes Sunday Night’s Chargers-Dolphins Matchup will vindicate him — so much so that he dropped a diss track against Herbert and the Chargers earlier Sunday.

Acho even visited the Dolphins while they practiced at UCLA this week, giving them a pep talk before what some have dubbed the “Emmanuel Acho bowl.”

Chargers player celebrated fumble… while Tyreek Hill ran it to the end zone

The Chargers forced a fumble in the second quarter, causing Alohi Gilman to celebrate — while the ball popped into Tyreek Hill’s hands and Hill ran it the rest of the way for a touchdown.

Chargers up late, Herbert and Keenan loving it

Justin Herbert led the Chargers to a late 23-14 lead, and he and Keenan Allen couldn’t help but smile and share a moment during one of those scoring drives.

Acho takes the L

Justin Herbert finished with a career-high 39 completions in 51 passing attempts for 367 yards as the Chargers won 23-17.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Patrick Mahomes makes incredible throw, FOX analysts react

Kelce is vibing

The Chiefs are up 27-0 on the Broncos in the first half and Travis Kelce is already enjoying the relaxation of the blowout

Jerry Jewdy hat trick!

The Broncos wide receiver has three touchdown catches to bring Denver back within striking distance of the Chiefs, and led a team-wide giddy to celebrate putting the team on his back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Deebo “Allen Iverson” Samuel

The 49ers’ star receiver/running back hybrid got the scoring started early, then stepped over a sideline photographer on his way back to his teammates to celebrate.

The Purdys love it!

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has his first career rushing touchdown in his first career start, and shared a moment with his family while celebrating the score.

A later touchdown pass from Purdy to Christian McCaffrey left the rookie’s dad emotional.

Purdy chants in Santa Clara!

Brock feeling it, Brady frustrated

Brock Purdy had three touchdowns before the end of the first half…

… while Tom Brady and the Bucs were scoreless until after halftime. The future hall-of-famer was not pleased.

High praise from a legend!

Count 49ers icon Jerry Rice among those on the Brock Purdy train.

Purdy embraces family after big win, gets encouragement from Brady

All the feels.

Tom Brady also had some kind words for his fellow late-round draft pick.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Shi Smith is BEAMING

The Panthers are up 10-0 early in Seattle and Shi Smith is all smiles after catching a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold.

Santa Hawk?

Panthers pull off the upset!

Carolina notched one of its biggest wins of a tough season in Seattle, and the Panthers’ social media team had all the bird memes ready.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Williams busts a move!

The Lions enter one of the most Pivotal games of their season, Somehow favorites over the NFC North-leading Vikings. But if Detroit running back Jamaal Williams is feeling any pressure, he’s not showing it:

Williams spoke to the NFL on FOX crew about his breakout season (and his dance moves) earlier this week:

Lions running back Jamaal Williams Interviewed ahead of game against the Vikings Williams talks about his pre-game dancing, the Lions’ balanced offense and closing in on Barry Sanders’ Lions record

Penei Sewell (!!!) helps clinch the win

The Lions needed a first down for some extra breathing room against the Vikings, so they turned to former first-round pick Penei Sewell — an Offensive lineman.

The Lions clinched a 34-23 win to take down the division-leading Vikings and improve to 6-7.

Lions troll Reagor Prediction

Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor had guaranteed a Minnesota win with “no doubts”, and the Lions social media was ready with its clap back after the game.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Look good, play good

Ezekiel Elliott let it all hang out before the Cowboys-Texans game, then broke multiple tackles on a 25-yard third down run on the game’s opening drive.

Elliott’s Texans counterpart Dameon Pierce showed up in some drip of his own.

Texans still in it!

Houston’s defense had some fun celebrating after an interception of Dak Prescott late in the first half.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Engagement in Enemy territory

This Ravens fan not only traveled to the home field of his team’s archrival to watch Baltimore take on the Steelers, but also proposed to his Steelers fan girlfriend on the field at Acrisure Stadium before the game kicked off.

Of course, the Steelers have some diehard fans in the house as well.

Strike a pose, Baltimore!

JK Dobbins is back from injury and already scoring touchdowns and posing for end zone pictures with his teammates.

Ravens stay feasting!

Baltimore has two interceptions in the first half, and the Ravens’ defense is rubbing it in the Steelers home crowd.

A pick and a dance!

Marcus Williams snagged the Ravens third interception against Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky and busted a move in the end zone to celebrate.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Bills teammates rep Von

After news this week that star pass-rusher Von Miller would be out for the remainder of the season, his Bills teammates paid Homage to him before Buffalo’s big Divisional game against the Jets.

Keeping the vibes loose!

Both teams look to be having a good time before their Massive AFC East showdown.

CJ Mosely may have misread that…

The Jets defensive lineman got completely fooled by the Bills’ hard count, left across the line of scrimmage and tackled Bills tight end Dawson Knox before the ball was even snapped. Knox was about as happy as someone could be after getting tackled, as he and teammate Isaiah McKenzie were fired up over getting a new set of Downs after the Jets’ 4th and one penalty.

Buffalo Leap!

Knox scored the first touchdown of the game on an impressive front-flip into the end zone, then got a warm (metaphorically, not literally, it’s snowing there) embrace from Bills Mafia.

Saleh is HYPED

The Jets tied the game up on a Zonova Knight touchdown run, firing up head Coach Robert Saleh.

Bills “sauce” up a win

The Bills hung on for a 20-12 win, and Buffalo’s social media team had some fun at the expense of star Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.

But it was all love between Gardner and Bills star safety Jordan Poyer after the game.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Hurts flexin’ early in New York

Jalen Hurts led an eight-minute touchdown drive to open the scoring for the Eagles at The Meadowlands, and the MVP candidate had to strike a pose after the score.

Sanders breaks out the Shady cell

Miles Sanders ended that early scoring drive with a touchdown run — and broke out a celebration very familiar to longtime Eagles fans, and especially former Philadelphia running back great (and current FOX Sports analyst) LeSean McCoy.

The Celebration was especially appropriate:

Sirianni is FIRED up!

The Eagles elected to go for it on fourth-and-7 and Hurts found Devonta Smith wide open for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Nick Sirianni was hyped that his gamble paid off so spectacularly:

AJ Brown still hates goalposts

It’s all Eagles early in this one, as Philadelphia’s other star receiver caught the team’s third score of the first half. At some point, we may need to ask what goalposts ever did to him.

It marks Brown’s 10th touchdown of the season, and his chemistry with Hurts carries over off the field as well.

Play the music!

It’s all turning up Eagles at MetLife Stadium as Philadelphia continues to pour it on and have fun doing so.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Njoku jump spike!

David Njoku caught Deshaun Watson’s first touchdown pass since the 2020 season, and let into the air to Spike the football in celebration.

With ease!

Ja’Marr Chase was hyped after contributing to the Bengals’ big win over the Browns.

Teammate BJ Hill may need some help with his moves, though.

