NFL Week 14 top plays: Chargers drop Dolphins, 49ers Crush Bucs, more

Week 14 of the NFL The season continued Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups around the league, and the Los Angeles Chargers took down the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium to close out the day’s action.

Earlier, the surging Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles routed the New York Giants in a matchup of playoff hopefuls, and the Buffalo Bills roughed up the New York Jets.

In the afternoon window, the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers by double digits, and the Carolina Panthers put a dent in the Seattle Seahawks’ playoff hopes.

Here are the top plays from Sunday’s slate!

Los Angeles Chargers 23, Miami Dolphins 17

Finding a rhythm

After the Dolphins went three-and-out on their opening drive, the Chargers went straight to work moving down the field.

Denied!

The Chargers weren’t able to capitalize on the momentum, however, and turned it over on Downs after a huge stop by Miami. Just like that, things remained scoreless midway through the first quarter.

More of the same

The Dolphins continued to put pressure on Justin Herbert & Co. as the first frame came to a close.

LA pulls ahead

The Chargers found their footing in the second quarter, thanks in large part to a 10-yard score from Mike Williams that made it a 10-0 game.

Bouncing back!

The Dolphins answered with a touchdown of their own — in a roundabout way. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. fumbled the ball near midfield, and star receiver Tyreek Hill scooped it up and took off 57 yards to the house for the score.

Just like that, it was a three-point game, 10-7, Midway through the second quarter.

Back and Forth

LA came up big on fourth-and-goal, as Austin Ekeler came up with a 1-yard touchdown with seconds to spare ahead of the break to extend the Chargers’ lead to 17-7.

Herbert was on fire in the first half, going 24-for-29 for 222 yards through the air and one score.

Another one!

As if one Monster Hill touchdown wasn’t enough, they came up with another in the second half. Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill for a jaw-dropping 60-yard touchdown pass to keep things close, 17-14, in the third quarter.

However, Miami didn’t score another touchdown after that. The Chargers added two more field goals to seal the win, 23-17.

San Francisco 49ers 35, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7

A Purdy play

The third-string QB got it done with his legs in his first start, running into the end zone to give the Niners a 14-0 lead.

Brock is!

The Rookie QB completed a tight throw to Christian McCaffrey for a 23-yard touchdown pass that put San Francisco up 21-0 in the second quarter.

Deebo down

Misfortune struck for the Niners when superstar wideout Deebo Samuel suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the first half and had to be carted off the field. They didn’t return.

Eyes on the Prize

Brandon Aiyuk adjusted to make the grab on an under-thrown pass that put the Niners up 28-0 before halftime.

Then, McCaffrey scored againmaking it look easy on a 38-yard touchdown run that sealed San Francisco’s win.

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Denver Broncos 28

A big milestone!

Travis Kelce hit a major milestone Sunday by becoming the fourth tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.

Magic!

Patrick Mahomes improvised under pressure and tossed a no-look pass to Jerick McKinnon, who ran it all the way for a 56-yard score.

Then, the Chiefs running back added his second receiving score in the second quarter, doing a little bit of acrobatics to get into the end zone.

Picked!

Chiefs linebacker Willy Gay Jr. picked off Russell Wilson and ran it back to the house to put Kansas City up 27-0.

We’re sure that’s an interception

Pat Surtain II made a diving play and made sure the ball didn’t hit the ground to pick off Mahomes, giving the Broncos a chance to score a second touchdown before the break.

Double trouble

Jerry Jewdy caught two touchdown passes in the final minutes of the first half to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 27-14 at halftime.

Broncos country!

After going down 27-0, the Broncos scored 21 straight second-half points, including a 67-yard score from Marlon Mack.

Making it happen

Mahomes ran all around the pocket before finding JuJu Smith-Schuster to help Kansas City go up 34-21 late in the third quarter and ultimately seal the win for the Chiefs.

Carolina Panthers 30, Seattle Seahawks 24

Setting the tone

Panthers receiver Shi Smith caught his first career touchdown that put the Panthers up by 10 points early.

Toe tappin’

The Seahawks finally got on the board when Tyler Lockett kept his feet inbounds to make it 17-7.

Leg day

Terrace Marshall Jr. made one of the wildest catches of the season by securing a deep grab with his legs! The grab resulted in a big gain and much-needed boost for the Panthers, as Carolina went on to secure the road win.

Detroit Lions 34, Minnesota Vikings 23

Making Memories

Jameson Williams’ first reception was one for the books. The rookie receiver, who made his debut last week, got wide open to make a 41-yard touchdown grab.

Making them miss!

Dalvin Cook made a nice juke move to get into the end zone and tie the game for the Vikings.

One-score game

Jared Goff unloaded and found veteran receiver DJ Chark deep for a touchdown that put the Lions up 14-7.

Big time fake!

The Lions were bold and not only ran a fake punt on fourth-and-7, they did so deep in their own territory. The decision paid off as the play went for 42 yards and the drive ended with a touchdown, good for a 21-7 lead.

Diving in!

Lions running back Justin Jackson dove into the end zone to put Detroit up 28-13 in the fourth.

Then, the Lions put offensive tackle Penei Sewell in as a receiver to pick up a key first down on third-and-7, helping seal the win.

Philadelphia Eagles 48, New York Giants 22

On the move

Eagles running back Miles Sanders capped his team’s dominant opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.

Hail Mary!

Jalen Hurts threw up a prayer on fourth-and-7, and DeVonta Smith answered. The young receiver came down with the ball between two Giants Defenders for the jaw-dropping score.

soarin’

An awkward punt by the Giants gave the Eagles great field position ahead of the break, and AJ Brown made a 33-yard touchdown reception to put Philly up 21-0.

Sanders calls game

The Eagles star running back capped off the dominant win with a 41-yard touchdown run to put Philly ahead by 27 points.

Dallas Cowboys 27, Houston Texans 23

Giving season

The Cowboys got on the board quickly as Tony Pollard scampered into the end zone on an 11-yard run.

The Texans answered immediately, as Dameon Pierce found the end zone to tie the game. Once he got in, he turned to Laremy Tunsil and allowed the Offensive lineman to throw down a hard spike.

A+ concentration

Texans receiver Chris Moore made an incredible extended catch while going to the ground that helped Houston take a three-point lead in the first half.

Making big plays

Cowboys star corner Trevon Diggs Departed the game in the second quarter and not too long later, Amari Rodgers scored his first career touchdown on a 28-yard reception to give Houston the lead, 17-14.

Upset alert?

Dak Prescott got picked off while throwing from his own end zone to give the Texans golden field position to potentially go up by two scores. However, the Texans couldn’t capitalize, as the Cowboys got the big fourth-down stop.

Cowboys take the lead!

Dallas capped off its 98-yard drive in the final minutes with an Ezekiel Elliott run to avoid the upset.

Cincinnati Bengals 23, Cleveland Browns 10

Star power

Joe Burrow connected with his most reliable receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, for the game’s first score.

Powerful

Samaje Perine powered his way into the end zone on a short scamper to give the Bengals a 13-3 lead before halftime.

The, the Bengals worked a trick play to perfection as Burrow connected with a wide-open Trenton Irwin to put Cincy up 20-3 early in the second half.

Reaching out!

The Browns avoided a shutout after David Njoku reached out just enough to reel in the Browns’ first — and only — score.

Baltimore Ravens 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

All day!

In his return to the lineup, Ravens running back JK Dobbins picked up a 44-yard gain, followed by a 5-yard score to give the Ravens a 10-0 lead.

Within arm’s reach

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol early in Sunday’s game. Backup Mitch Trubisky checked in, connecting on a 44-yard pass to George Pickens before Najee Harris pounded in a 1-yard score to keep things close.

Shortly after, Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley — who was in for an injured Lamar Jackson — exited the game after suffering a hit to the head that put him in concussion protocol. In the end, however, Baltimore held out for the win.

Buffalo Bills 20, New York Jets 12

Coming through!

Bills tight end Dawson Knox kicked off the scoring in this one after flipping into the end zone to put Buffalo up 7-0.

Road game

In the second half, Jets running back Zonova Knight found the end zone on a powerful rush to even the score.

What can’t he do?

Josh Allen used his legs to power into the end zone and gave the Bills the lead once again.

Then, Bills LB Matt Milano briefly knocked Jets QB Mike White out of the game with a Blow to the rib cage area. White was able to come back into the game, but his return wasn’t enough to spark a comeback, and the Jets came up short.

Jacksonville Jaguars 36, Tennessee Titans 22

The King!

Derrick Henry continued his dominance against the Jaguars early on, pounding in a 3-yard score to put the Titans on top.

Then, Henry ran for a 50-yard gain that set Tennessee up for its second touchdown, good for an early 14-7 lead.

Slicing it

Jags wideout Zay Jones Somehow got his second foot in to complete the touchdown grab to give Jacksonville a 20-14 lead just before halftime.

Mr. Do It All

Trevor Lawrence stiff-armed a Titans defender in the backfield before running into the end zone to extend the Jaguars lead, 27-14, en route to a double-digit win Sunday.