NFL Week 14 top plays: Cardinals leading Patriots; Kyler Murray out

Week 14 of the NFL season comes to a close with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots (6-6) taking on the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) on Monday Night Football.

It’s all going down in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium — home of Super Bowl LVII.

Here are the top plays!

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals

QB1 down

The Cardinals’ opening drive ended with a missed field goal and Kyler Murray being carted off the field with a towel covering his head after getting injured on just the third play from scrimmage. They did not return.

Murray scrambled and went down without contact following a 3-yard run.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy checked into the game after Murray’s exit.

Injury alert

Jones was picked off by Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons on New England’s second and final first-quarter drive. The turnover resulted in a field goal for Arizona and a 3-0 lead.

To make matters worse, Patriots receiver DeVante Parker, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and cornerback Jack Jones were all injured in the first quarter.

Parker headed to the locker room after a few moments in the blue medical tent, while Stevenson jogged off the field under his own power and Jones had his knee worked on along the sideline.

Pats bounce back

With Stevenson questionable to return and Damien Harris already out of Sunday’s action, fourth-string running back Kevin Harris came up big with a 14-yard touchdown — the first of his NFL career — to give the Patriots the lead, 7-3.

What could have been

The Cardinals settled for a field goal on the following drive to make it a one-point game, 7-6, after DeAndre Hopkins landed just out of bounds with what would have been the go-ahead touchdown.

What a catch!

The Cardinals got the ball back quickly after the Patriots punted.

McCoy connected with Robbie Anderson to move the sticks and push the home team downfield.

New leader

The big gain helped put the Cardinals deep in the red zone, and James Conner did the rest, powering up the middle and punching in a 10-yard score to give Arizona the lead, 13-7.

Then, the Patriots added a field goal ahead of the break to close the gap slightly, 13-10.

Stay tuned for updates!

