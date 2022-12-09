NFL Week 14 top plays: Baker Mayfield enters for Rams on TNF
Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off with Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
The Raiders (5-7) are coming off a Week 13 win, while the Rams (3-9) are aiming to end a six-game losing streak. LA is once again without a starting quarterback Matthew Staffordwho was placed on IR this past weekend with a neck injury.
Here are the top plays!
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams
Starting off with a Bang
Carr & Co. set the tone early in this one, as he linked up with Davante Adams for a 32-yard pickup to cross midfield.
LV takes the lead
Josh Jacobs kicked off scoring with a short scamper on Las Vegas’ opening drive to put the road team up 7-0.
Not so fast
Then, the Raiders got the ball back right away after the Rams went three-and-out on their first drive.
Make way for Mayfield
Just like that, John Wolford was out and Baker Mayfield checked in at QB.
The 2018 No. 1 overall pick was released after only five months with the Carolina Panthers and claimed by LA on waivers Tuesday.
Stay tuned for updates!
