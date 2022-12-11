NFL Week 14 Sunday viewers guide

The NFL’s Week 14 Sunday Slate is thankfully the last of the season to feature byes (for a whopping six teams at that) but is but still has some compelling matchups, including the 10-2 Vikings Entering Detroit as an underdog.

In the 1 pm ET wave, most of the country will see the NFC East-leading Eagles visit the Giants on FOX, while on CBS the Jets visiting the Bills will be seen in NFL markets without a game of their own in the window. The Buccaneers and Tom Brady visiting his boyhood team in the 49ers will be FOX’s main offering in the late window, while CBS’ Lone game will be the Chiefs visiting the Broncos.

Sunday’s early window

Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live updates

Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates

Vikings (10-2) at Lions (5-7), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live updates

Browns (5-7) at Bengals (8-4), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates

Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates

Texans (1-10-1) at Cowboys (9-3), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live updates

Jaguars (4-8) at Titans (7-5), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates

Sunday’s late window

Chiefs (9-3) at Broncos (3-9), 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Panthers (4-8) at Seahawks (7-5), 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers (6-6) at 49ers (8-4), 4:25 pm ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football

Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Bye weeks: Bears (3-10), Commanders (7-5-1), Colts (4-8-1), Falcons (5-8), Packers (5-8), Saints (4-9).

Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to rebound from a tough loss to the 49ers in Week 13. (Photo by Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button