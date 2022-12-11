NFL Week 14 Sunday viewers guide
The NFL’s Week 14 Sunday Slate is thankfully the last of the season to feature byes (for a whopping six teams at that) but is but still has some compelling matchups, including the 10-2 Vikings Entering Detroit as an underdog.
In the 1 pm ET wave, most of the country will see the NFC East-leading Eagles visit the Giants on FOX, while on CBS the Jets visiting the Bills will be seen in NFL markets without a game of their own in the window. The Buccaneers and Tom Brady visiting his boyhood team in the 49ers will be FOX’s main offering in the late window, while CBS’ Lone game will be the Chiefs visiting the Broncos.
Sunday’s early window
Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live updates
Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates
Vikings (10-2) at Lions (5-7), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live updates
Browns (5-7) at Bengals (8-4), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates
Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates
Texans (1-10-1) at Cowboys (9-3), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live updates
Jaguars (4-8) at Titans (7-5), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates
Sunday’s late window
Chiefs (9-3) at Broncos (3-9), 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Panthers (4-8) at Seahawks (7-5), 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Buccaneers (6-6) at 49ers (8-4), 4:25 pm ET, FOX
Sunday Night Football
Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Bye weeks: Bears (3-10), Commanders (7-5-1), Colts (4-8-1), Falcons (5-8), Packers (5-8), Saints (4-9).