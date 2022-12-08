NFL Week 14 schedule: Full list of primetime games, start times, TV channel, more

The NFL heads into Week 14 with a busy slate as the playoff race heats up. The Eagles, Vikings, and Chiefs can all clinch playoff berths this weekend, but most of the race of the playoff picture is a mess. We’ll have quite a few teams working all the way until the end of Week 18 to clinch a playoff berth.

This week’s primetime schedule offers some interesting matchups, but could be hit or miss. Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday Night Football, Dec. 8, 2022, 8:20 pm ET

Raiders vs. Rams

Channel/live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Odds: Raiders -6.5

The Raiders are in the playoff picture while the Rams appear to be shutting things down for the season. Las Vegas is two games back of the seventh-place Jets and faces a must-win situation against the Rams.

Sunday Night Football, Dec. 11, 8:20 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Chargers

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Odds: Dolphins -3.5

The 8-4 Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East, a game behind the Bills, and in sixth place overall, tied with the Bengals but losing the head-to-head tiebreaker. The 6-6 Chargers lost a tough one to the Raiders last week and now sit a game back of the seventh place Jets in the wild card race.

Monday Night Football, Dec. 12, 8:15 pm ET

Patriots vs. Cardinals

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

Odds: Patriots -2

The 6-6 Patriots are in eighth place in the wild card race, a game back of the Jets. The 4-8 Cardinals are three games back of the Seahawks for the final wild card berth. This is effectively the season for Arizona. They likely won’t make the Playoffs anyway, but a loss to New England will all but end their season — and will mathematically eliminate them if the Seahawks and Giants win this weekend.